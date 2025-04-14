President and political leaders hail McIlroy’s thrilling Masters victory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The President of Ireland joined political leaders from across the island in hailing Rory McIlroy’s US Masters triumph at Augusta.

Michael D Higgins said McIlroy’s thrilling victory, which finally secured him a career Grand Slam of major victories, was a “truly outstanding achievement”.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the Holywood golfer’s “incredible” triumph placed him among the sport’s greatest.

“This is a huge moment in sporting history, and one that has filled everyone back home with great pride and that will undoubtedly inspire future generations to chase their dreams,” she posted on X.

“Enjoy the well-deserved celebrations, Rory!”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said she was “absolutely delighted” for McIlroy.

“This is an incredible achievement and he truly has made Northern Ireland proud of the international stage,” she posted.

“The way he held his nerve to win it and finally get the green jacket, and to complete the career Grand Slam is remarkable.”

Ms Little-Pengelly said she was already looking forward to seeing McIlroy on home fairways in the summer when the Open Championship returns to Northern Ireland.

“The reception when he steps onto the first tee at Royal Portrush in July will be incredible,” she said.

“Hopefully he can give the home fans plenty to cheer as he bids to win a second Open Championship.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn also offered his “huge congratulations” to McIlroy.

Irish premier Micheal Martin described the win as “epic”.

“The Green Jacket is yours Rory McIlroy,” the Taoiseach posted on X.

“A finish for the ages at Augusta to win The Masters and complete a richly-deserved career Grand Slam. Epic achievement by one of golf’s greatest talents.”

Deputy Irish premier Simon Harris also posted his congratulations.

“A first Masters and a career Grand Slam means he joins some of the very greatest to have ever played the game,” he said.

“A proud day for him, his family and for Ireland.”