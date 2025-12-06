King and Queen’s Christmas card features 20th wedding anniversary portrait

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King and Queen have chosen their 20th wedding anniversary portrait for their official Christmas card this year.

Charles and Camilla are pictured standing side by side, with the Queen’s arm linking the King’s, in the grounds of Villa Wolkonsky, the British ambassador’s residence in Rome, earlier this year.

The photograph is framed inside the card by a dark red border, with the printed message in a matching colour on the opposite side reading “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year”.

The couple reached their milestone 20 years of marriage on April 9 2025 while out of the country and on royal duty during their state visit to Italy, and spent the evening of their anniversary as guests of honour at a grand banquet.

In the image taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson, Camilla is wearing a white and beige coat dress by Anna Valentine and a lily of the valley brooch, while the King is dressed in a blue pinstripe suit with a grey tie and a silk handkerchief in his chest pocket.

The King and Queen send out hundreds of Christmas cards each year to family, friends, world leaders, diplomats, charities and organisations.

Charles will be preparing to host the wider royal family on Christmas Day, with the royal festivities usually taking place at Sandringham in Norfolk.

The Prince of Wales divulged last year he was spending the day with 45 members of his family “all in one room”.

But off the guest list is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, with the former prince banished from the royal family and stripped of his titles over his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The royal family usually walk to church on Christmas morning and enjoy a traditional turkey roast with all the trimmings before sitting down to watch the King’s Christmas broadcast on television.

Last year, Charles used his Christmas address to pay tribute to the “selfless” doctors and nurses who provided “strength, care and comfort” during cancer treatment for him and the Princess of Wales.

The King and Camilla have had a busy run over the past year, despite Charles still undergoing treatment for the disease.

They travelled to Canada, met the Pope at the Vatican, and hosted three incoming state visits at Windsor – France with President Emmanuel Macron, the US with President Donald Trump, and then last week Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

It is the first time in nearly 40 years there have been three state visits to the UK in one year.