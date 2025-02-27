Influencer Andrew Tate has assets returned as Romania travel ban lifted

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Social media influencer Andrew Tate has had properties, vehicles, bank accounts and company shares returned to him by Romanian authorities, his spokesperson has said.

Tate, alongside his brother Tristan, flew to Florida in the US on Thursday from Bucharest after a travel ban imposed on the pair during a human trafficking investigation was lifted.

The Trump administration reportedly pressed the Romanian government to lift travel restrictions on the brothers earlier this month.

In a statement issued on Thursday, a spokesperson for the brothers said six cars and five properties had been returned, but some assets remained under “precautionary seizure”.

The statement said returned cars included two Audis, a Nissan, a Mercedes-Benz, and a Ferrari.

Andrew Tate’s 100% stake in “War Room Vegas” and Tristan Tate’s 50% stake in “SC Spirit House Enterprises” were also returned, the spokesperson said.

Romania’s anti-organised crime agency, DIICOT, said prosecutors had approved a “request to modify the obligation preventing the defendants from leaving Romania”.

DIICOT added: “These include the requirement to appear before judicial authorities whenever summoned.

“The defendants have been warned that deliberately violating these obligations may result in judicial control being replaced with a stricter deprivation of liberty measure.”

Four women who have accused Tate of rape and coercive control and have brought a civil claim against him in the UK said the news has left them “retraumatised”.

In a joint statement, they said: “We are in disbelief and feel retraumatised by the news that the Romanian authorities have given in to pressure from the Trump administration to allow Andrew Tate to travel around Europe and to the US.

“We can only hope that the British authorities finally take action, do something about this terrifying unfolding situation and ensure he faces justice in the UK.”

The brothers were initially arrested in December 2022.

In Romania, the Tate brothers are facing allegations of trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering.

A separate case against them, in which they are accused of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, has been sent back to prosecutors.

In the UK, Bedfordshire Police secured a European arrest warrant for separate allegations of rape and human trafficking.

Those allegations, which the two brothers “unequivocally deny”, date back to 2012-2015.