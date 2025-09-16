King joins members of royal family for Catholic funeral of Duchess of Kent

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has joined members of the royal family for the Catholic funeral of the Duchess of Kent.

Mourners have filled Westminster Cathedral for the requiem mass, a Catholic funeral, the first to be held for a member of the royal family in modern British history.

The disgraced Duke of York made a rare appearance outside the environs of Windsor, with his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York.

His public career was effectively ended by his friendship with American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as was the post of former UK ambassador to the US Lord Peter Mandelson.

Among those attending the funeral were the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal and Sir Tim Laurence, the Duchess of Edinburgh and the close family of the Duke and Duchess of Kent.

Former Formula One world champion Sir Jackie Stewart and actresses Rula Lenska and Dame Maureen Lipman were also among the mourners at the cathedral for the funeral, conducted by Cardinal Vincent Nichols, leader of the Roman Catholic church in England and Wales.

But the Queen pulled out of attending the requiem mass as she is recovering from acute sinusitis.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “With great regret, Her Majesty The Queen has withdrawn from attendance at this afternoon’s requiem mass for the Duchess of Kent as she is recovering from acute sinusitis.

“Her thoughts and prayers will be with the Duke of Kent and all the family.”

The announcement raises questions over Camilla’s attendance at US President Donald Trump’s high-stakes and busy state visit, which begins in full at Windsor on Wednesday and is being hosted by the King.

The Queen is, however, hopeful that she will have recovered sufficiently to be able to attend all royal elements of the trip as planned, with highlights including a lavish state banquet.

During the requiem mass a message from Pope Leo XIV will be read by Archbishop Miguel Maury Buendia, the apostolic nuncio or diplomatic representative in the UK of the Holy See, the government of the Roman Catholic Church.

Katharine, the wife of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin the Duke of Kent, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on the evening of September 4, aged 92.

A devout follower of the Roman Catholic faith, the duchess became the first member of the royal family to convert to Catholicism for more than 300 years, doing so in 1994, and it was her wish to have her funeral at Westminster Cathedral.

The duchess was known for consoling losing Wimbledon finalists, notably a tearful Jana Novotna in 1993, and presented trophies at the championships for many years.

She preferred to be known as Mrs Kent and dropped her HRH style, retreating from royal life to spend more than a decade secretly teaching music in a state primary school in Hull.