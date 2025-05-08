The Who announce farewell tour of North America

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British rock band The Who have announced their final tour of North America.

The duo of Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend will perform hits from across their six-decade career during The Song Is Over North America Farewell Tour, named after the band’s 1971 hit.

The band formed in the 1960s with a line-up that consisted of lead singer Daltrey, guitarist and vocalist Townshend, drummer Keith Moon, who died in 1978, and bass guitarist John Entwistle, who died in 2002.

Daltrey said: “Every musician’s dream in the early 60s was to make it big in the US charts. For the Who, that dream came true in 1967 and our lives were changed forever.

“The warmth of the American audiences over the years have been inspirational to me and reflect the feeling I remember getting after hearing the first rock records coming across the radio. Musical freedom!

“Rock gave us a feeling of generational rebellion. To me, America has always been great. The cultural differences had a huge impact on me, this was the land of the possible.

“It’s not easy to end the big part of my life that touring with The Who has been. Thanks for being there for us and look forward to seeing you one last time.”

Last year it was announced that Daltrey was stepping back from his role as curator of the Teenage Cancer Trust’s Royal Albert Hall concerts, having launched the series in 2000, but he remains an honorary patron of the charity, with The Cure’s Robert Smith taking over curation duties next year.

The tour starts in Florida on August 16 2025, with further dates in cities including New York, Toronto, Los Angeles and Vancouver, before a final date in Las Vegas on September 28.

Pre-sales will run from May 13 ahead of the general sale beginning on Friday May 16 at 10am.

Townshend said: “Well, all good things must come to an end. It is a poignant time. For me, playing to American audiences and those in Canada has always been incredible.

“The warmth and engagement of those audiences began back in 1967 with hippies smoking dope, sitting on their blankets and listening deeply and intensely. Music was everywhere. We all felt equal.

“Today, Roger and I still carry the banner for the late Keith Moon and John Entwistle, and, of course, all of our long-time Who fans. I must say that although the road has not always been enjoyable for me, it is usually easy: the best job I could ever have had. I keep coming back.

“Every time I do, I meet new fans and feel new energy. Roger and I are in a good place, despite our age, eager to throw our weight behind this fond farewell to all our faithful fans, and hopefully to new ones who might jump in to see what they have been missing for the last 57 years.

“This tour will be about fond memories, love and laughter. Make sure you join in.”

The Who, formed in 1964, are best known for the albums Who’s Next, Tommy and Quadrophenia, with the latter two adapted into films in 1975 and 1979 respectively.

The band went from performing club shows to headlining the Woodstock festival in the US and becoming the biggest box-office draw in the world.

Throughout their career the band has had 14 UK Top 10 singles and they were inducted into the Rock n’ Roll Hall Of Fame in 1990.

In 2019 they released the album Who, marking Daltrey and Townshend’s first collection of new material since their 2006 album Endless Wire.