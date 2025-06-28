Rod Stewart says country should ‘give Farage a chance’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Rod Stewart has called on Britain to “give Nigel Farage a chance” as he revealed how close he came to pulling out of his Glastonbury appearance.

The 80-year-old singer backed the Reform UK leader ahead of appearing in the festival’s afternoon legends slot on Sunday, 23 years after he headlined the Pyramid Stage.

“I’ve read about (Sir Keir) Starmer cutting off the fishing in Scotland and giving it back to the EU. That hasn’t made him popular,” he told The Times.

“We’re fed up with the Tories. We’ve got to give Farage a chance. He’s coming across well. Nigel? What options have we got?

“Starmer’s all about getting us out of Brexit and I don’t know how he’s going to do that. Still, the country will survive. It could be worse. We could be in the Gaza Strip.”

Admitting his wealth ensures “a lot of it doesn’t really touch me”, he insisted he is not out of touch and expressed his support for Ukraine – criticising US President Donald Trump and Vice-President JD Vance for their treatment of Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky on his visit to the White House – and Gaza.

“It’s depressing, what’s going on in the Gaza Strip,” he said. “Netanyahu doesn’t realise that this is what happened to his people under the Nazis: total annihilation. And Trump is going to turn the Gaza Strip into Miami?”

Stewart said a prolonged bout of flu, which forced him to cancel five shows in the US, nearly forced him to withdraw from a Glastonbury appearance he described to ITV as his “World Cup final”.

“This time last week I was thinking of cancelling,” he told The Sun, crediting his wife Penny Lancaster with nursing him back to health.

“I have had Influenza A. It’s been so terrible. It’s the worst thing anyone could possibly have, I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.

“Apart from (Vladimir) Putin. I’d wish it on him.”

Stewart told The Sun he had negotiated an extra quarter of an hour on top of the allotted 75 minutes for his set.

He confirmed he will be joined at Glastonbury by former Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood, Simply Red’s Mick Hucknall and Lulu, as well as performing the song Powderfinger by Saturday headliner Neil Young.