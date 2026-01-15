Robert Jenrick attacks Tories as ‘failed’ party as he defects to Reform

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robert Jenrick has accused the Tories of lacking the “stomach for the radical change this country needs” as he defected to Reform UK after being sacked from Kemi Badenoch’s front bench.

In a scathing attack on his former party that he said had “failed so badly” in government, the ex-minister said the Conservatives in Westminster were “not sorry” and “in denial – or being dishonest” about what they had done.

Conservative leader Mrs Badenoch sacked him earlier on Thursday, citing “irrefutable evidence that he was plotting” to jump ship in a “damaging” way.

Appearing at a Westminster press conference alongside Reform leader Nigel Farage, Mr Jenrick said: “I can’t kid myself any more.

“The party hasn’t changed and it won’t.

“The bulk of the party don’t get it. Don’t have the stomach for the radical change this country needs.”

Mr Jenrick conceded he had contributed to mistakes in the Tory record, but claimed his efforts as a minister had been “let down by Boris Johnson” and “let down by Rishi Sunak.”

“I can’t in good conscience stick with a party that’s failed so badly, that isn’t sorry and hasn’t changed, that I know in my heart won’t – can’t – deliver what’s needed,” he said.

Noting that he did not agree with everything Mr Farage had ever said, Mr Jenrick continued: “In retrospect, I see that in this period when the two main parties were failing Britain, Nigel was all too often a lone voice of common sense.”

Mr Farage described the ex-senior Tory’s defection as a “big day in the realignment of the genuine centre-right of this country”.

He told reporters: “I think Rob coming will bring a lot more people and voters to us. I think this is actually a very big moment, and that’s why we talked about it for a long time.”

Mr Jenrick “will be joining our frontline team”, the Reform UK leader said, while the defector noted that Reform was “building and recruiting” a team of people who “the two main parties have ignored and almost locked out politics”.

There was an awkward lengthy delay between Mr Farage announcing the defection and Mr Jenrick appearing on the stage, during which the Reform leader quipped: “Kemi hasn’t called him and asked him back.”

In his speech, Mr Jenrick also said: “Both Labour and the Conservatives broke Britain, and both are now dominated by those without the competence or the backbone needed to fix it.

“Both parties, if judged by their own actions, are committed to a set of ideas that have failed and are failing Britain. Labour started mass migration, but the Conservatives ramped it up after 2019.”

The Newark MP said he would not resign to force a by-election in his Commons seat after switching parties, as he branded Labour and the Tories “rotten” and “not fit for purpose”.

Conservative leader Mrs Badenoch earlier said she had sacked Mr Jenrick from the shadow cabinet, removed the whip and suspended his party membership.

She said: “I was presented with clear, irrefutable evidence that he was plotting in secret to defect in a way designed to be as damaging as possible to his shadow cabinet colleagues and the wider Conservative Party.”

Moments before the start of the Reform press conference, which was originally billed by Reform as being about local elections, the Conservatives released “extracts” of a speech they said was the evidence of the ex-shadow justice secretary’s planned defection.

A Tory source said Mr Jenrick was late on the platform at his defection press conference because he was rewriting his speech to take out the parts they had released to the media.

Mrs Badenoch has announced that West Sussex Tory MP Nick Timothy, a former Home Office adviser to Theresa May, is taking on the Newark MP’s former shadow cabinet role.

Reform’s head of policy Zia Yusuf, who has previously signalled unease about giving potential seats to former Conservatives, said May 7 would be a “deadline” after which “no more Tories”.

Indicating that there could be a cut-off point for Tory defections in Westminster, Mr Farage said the Tories would “cease to be a national political party” after that date, when local elections will be held, and that “if you’re coming to us, do it before May 7, we don’t want you after that”.

Asked whether he accepted he had played a part in the “breaking of Britain” to which he referred, Mr Jenrick said: “I think the Conservative Party failed in government.

“Nobody has been more honest about that than myself.

“There were battles that I fought to build more homes, let down by Boris Johnson, to get immigration down, let down by Rishi Sunak, but did I contribute to mistakes?”

He said: “I’m very open and honest and say yes, I did, that’s why we’ve got to make sure this never happens again”, and that Reform was the party to support to improve Britain.

Sir Keir Starmer earlier questioned why it took “so long” for Mrs Badenoch to sack Mr Jenrick, whom the Prime Minister accused of making “toxic comments to try and divide our country”.

The Liberal Democrats said Mr Jenrick had “an industrial-grade brass neck” to complain about the state of the nation “when it was him and his Conservative cronies who did such damage to our country and to trust and faith in politics”.

“Reform and the Conservatives are two sides of the same coin. Right across the country it is the Liberal Democrats who are leading the fight to defeat them,” the party’s deputy leader Daisy Cooper said.