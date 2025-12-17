Nick Reiner’s arraignment pushed to January in parents’ murder case

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nick Reiner, who is accused of murdering his film director father Rob Reiner and mother Michele at their home in Los Angeles, will be arraigned on January 7, his lawyer Alan Jackson said.

The 32-year-old son of the famous filmmaker has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, after Rob, 78, and Michele, 68, were found dead from apparent stab wounds in their home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, on Sunday.

He has not entered a plea and did not appear in court on Tuesday as expected because of unspecified health reasons, according to Mr Jackson.

Appearing outside the court on Wednesday, the lawyer said: “There are very, very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case.”

He added: “We are set for January 7 for an arraignment. That’s the next court date, and that’s all I have to say at this point.

“There may be more at some other point, but today we rest on where we stand procedurally, which is a continuance of arraignment.

“Nothing happened today substantively, we’ll be back for an arraignment in the same department on the 7th of January.”

Nick appeared in court on Wednesday wearing a blue vest and spoke only to say “Yes your honour”, US publications reported.

Reiner has long been one of the most prolific directors in Hollywood and his work includes some of the most memorable films of the 1980s and 1990s, including This Is Spinal Tap, A Few Good Men, When Harry Met Sally and The Princess Bride.