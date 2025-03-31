‘Extensive search’ under way after girl, 11, enters River Thames

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An “extensive search” by emergency services is under way to find an 11-year-old girl after she entered the River Thames in east London.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to reports the girl had entered the river near to Barge House Causeway, near London City Airport, at about 1.15pm on Monday.

All emergency services are forming a “large-scale response” to the incident, the force said.

The girl’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by officers.

The London Ambulance Service was also called at a similar time, after receiving a report of a person in the water at Lowestoft Mews, which is close to the airport.

“We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team,” a spokesperson said.

“Our crews assisted our emergency services partners at the scene but were later stood down.”

London Fire Brigade Deputy Assistant Commissioner Joseph Kenny said: “Firefighters responded to reports of a person in the River Thames near Lowestoft Mews, Newham.

“Crews from East Ham, Barking, Ilford and Bexley fire stations were sent to the scene alongside crews from the HM Coastguard, RNLI, London Ambulance Service and the Metropolitan Police Service.

“The brigade also deployed its drone team and fire boat as part of its response, with crews carrying out a systematic search of the area.

“The brigade was first called about the incident at 13:23. Search operations for firefighters were concluded at 15:49 when responsibility for the incident was left with the police.”