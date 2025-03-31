Girl, 11, missing after entering River Thames ‘had been paddling’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An 11-year-old girl, who is missing after she entered the River Thames, had been paddling on a day off school, residents near the scene have said.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports that the girl had entered the river close to Barge House Causeway, near London City Airport, at about 1.15pm on Monday.

Emergency services launched a “large-scale response” to the incident, the force said, but the search was later scaled down, with London Ambulance Service (LAS), London Fire Brigade (LFB) and the RNLI saying crews had been stood down.

The girl had been playing near the water with two other children, said Kerry Benadjaoud, who lives on residential Barge House Road, which leads onto the causeway.

The 62-year-old mother, who was born and raised in the area, told the PA news agency: “My neighbour next door, she was outside doing her garden and there was two little kids running, and they said ‘my friend’s in the water’.”

The neighbour called Ms Benadjaoud, who said she then went to pick up a nearby life ring.

The girl had entered the water from Barge House Causeway, which is a concrete slope that goes directly into the River Thames and is used to transport boats, Ms Benadjaoud said.

A man told Ms Benadjaoud that he had called the police, she said, adding: “But he said at the time he could see her (the girl’s) hands going down. So, by the time I got down there with the ring I couldn’t find her.”

Ms Benadjaoud said she found shoes, a sock, a coat and a phone near the river, and handed the items to the police.

“Apparently she was paddling, so her socks and shoes were off, her coat, then she must have slipped and gone down”, she added.

Ms Benadjaoud said she spoke to a child, around eight or nine years old, who had been with the girl.

She told PA: “The little boy turned around and said ‘I tried to hold her hand but it slipped’.

“I said to the little boy’s parents, obviously he needs to see someone because it’s going to affect him later”.

The girl’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by officers.

LAS was called at a similar time to police after receiving a report of a person in the water at Lowestoft Mews, close to the airport.

“We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team,” a spokesperson said.

“Our crews assisted our emergency services partners at the scene but were later stood down.”

LFB deputy assistant commissioner Joseph Kenny said: “Firefighters responded to reports of a person in the River Thames near Lowestoft Mews, Newham.

“Crews from East Ham, Barking, Ilford and Bexley fire stations were sent to the scene alongside crews from the HM Coastguard, RNLI, London Ambulance Service and the Metropolitan Police Service.

“The brigade also deployed its drone team and fire boat as part of its response, with crews carrying out a systematic search of the area.

“The brigade was first called about the incident at 13:23. Search operations for firefighters were concluded at 15:49 when responsibility for the incident was left with the police.”

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “Tower RNLI was requested to launch this afternoon (March 31) to an incident near Woolwich.

“The lifeboat was later stood down.”