Actor Alan Rickman had ‘so much more’ to offer the world, his wife says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Alan Rickman had “so much more” to offer the world, his wife said as she raised awareness of the importance of early detection for pancreatic cancer.

Rima Horton made the comments by Tower Bridge in central London where almost 800 trainers, representing the number of people who die from the disease each month in the UK, have been laid ahead of the London Marathon.

The installation, unveiled by charity Pancreatic Cancer UK on Tuesday morning, is situated near the halfway point for the 26.2-mile race next Sunday.

Around 10,500 people are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the UK each year, and more than half of them die within three months of their diagnosis. Less than 7% live for five years.

Harry Potter actor Rickman, who portrayed potions master Severus Snape in all eight films in the series, died aged 69 of the disease in 2016 – six months after his diagnosis.

Of her work with the charity, Ms Horton said: “I got involved with Pancreatic Cancer UK because Alan died of pancreatic cancer, and Alan was only 69 and had so much more to offer the world.”

She added she “couldn’t bear” the thought of others dying in the way her late husband had.

Ms Horton said Rickman’s diagnosis was a “complete shock” to the couple, as the actor had not experienced any “obvious symptoms”.

“He had a few minor things. I gather, quite a lot of people with pancreatic cancer do have symptoms two years beforehand, they do go to their doctor, but they’re so nebulous,” she said.

“And in Alan’s case, backache, maybe some stomach problems, but nothing that you would associate with something like pancreatic cancer, so when he was diagnosed, it was a complete shock.

“I think it knocked us sideways, completely.”

Of her late husband, Ms Horton said he was not only an “extraordinary actor” but was “incredibly kind” and would do anything he could to help others.

“If he could make a phone call, if he could write a letter, if he could put two people in touch with people, he did.

“I know people say to me often when they’re in any sort of difficult situation: ‘Now, what would Alan do here?’ because he did have a reputation of being not just wise, he just had a very good intuition about things and about people which is one of the reasons he was a good actor.”

Marathon runner, Ellie Thompson, who is participating in the race in honour of her uncle, who died just five days after being diagnosed with the disease last year, also highlighted the importance of recognising the symptoms.

Of her uncle, the 24-year-old said: “He didn’t have his own children so he treated me and my brother like his children and, sadly, he was taken from us too soon.

“We didn’t get to spend any time with him after his diagnosis.

“He didn’t get any time to register the news, we didn’t get any time to digest the news, and then somehow we were at his funeral, and we were like: ‘How did we get here?’

“It all happened too fast.”

Ms Thompson said that her uncle did not recognise the symptoms he experienced as being those of the disease and that by the time he was diagnosed, it was “too late” to receive any life-saving treatment.

Hundreds of runners have already signed up to fundraise towards Pancreatic Cancer UK’s £2 million target to develop a breath test which could catch the disease earlier and increase the chances of life-saving treatment.

The charity recommends anyone experiencing one or more of the most common symptoms – back pain, indigestion, stomach pain and weight-loss – for more than four weeks should contact their GP.

Anyone with jaundice – yellowing of the eyes or skin – should immediately go to A&E.

There are currently no early detection tests and four out of five people (80%) are not diagnosed until the cancer has spread, meaning life-saving treatment is no longer possible.

The 797 trainers include shoes donated by survivors and bereaved families including The Hobbit star Richard Armitage, Gavin and Stacey actor Alison Steadman and TV chef Ainsley Harriott, who all lost their mothers to the disease.

Pancreatic Cancer UK is the Charity of the Year for the TCS London Marathon 2025.