Claire Sweeney says she ‘adored and cherished’ ex Ricky Hatton

Claire Sweeney has said she “adored and cherished” her friend and ex-boyfriend Ricky Hatton, as she paid tribute to the boxer after his death at the age of 46.

They were long-time friends and dated for several months after they competed on Dancing On Ice in 2024.

Soap star Sweeney wrote on Instagram: “I’ve needed a few days to process the devastating news about my dear friend Ricky.

“My thoughts are with his family especially his children Campbell, Millie Fearne and Lyla, his granddaughter.

“To them, Speaky [his manager Paul Speak] and to all his friends who loved him so deeply and for so many years I send you my deepest sympathy.

“Ricky, you were the people’s champ. We adored and cherished you. Love you always.”

She also posted a montage of photos of them together.

Tributes have been paid across sport and wider society to Hatton, 46, a former world welterweight champion.

Greater Manchester Police said on Sunday he had been found dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester. The police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Sweeney and Hatton reportedly split up before Christmas 2024 but remained friends.

When asked about the split during a red carpet event, Sweeney told MailOnline: “I’m great – we’re still friends, we were friends, we dated and now we’re friends again. It’s all good.”

Hatton’s death has prompted an outpouring of grief, with tributes from boxers including Frank Bruno, Amir Khan and Manny Pacquiao.