UK spy chief says ‘absolutely no evidence’ Putin wants peace negotiations

British spy chief Sir Richard Moore has warned there is “absolutely no evidence” Vladimir Putin wants to negotiate a peace deal in Ukraine.

The head of MI6, who will step down in September after five years in the role, used an outgoing speech to say the Russian president is “stringing us along” amid faltering efforts to broker a truce.

A peace deal appears no closer despite months of US-led talks, and Donald Trump’s ultimatums and deadlines for the Russian leader to engage with proposals have passed without obvious consequences.

Speaking at the British consulate in Istanbul on Friday, Sir Richard said there was “absolutely no evidence” that the Russian leader wants to settle the conflict as he seeks to “impose his imperial will by all means at his disposal”.

“But he cannot succeed,” Sir Richard said.

“Bluntly, Putin has bitten off more than he can chew. He thought he was going to win an easy victory. But he – and many others – underestimated the Ukrainians.”

Sir Richard said “Putin has sought to convince the world that Russian victory is inevitable, but he lies, he lies to the world, he lies to his people, perhaps he even lies to himself”.

He said the Russian leader was “mortgaging his country’s future for his own personal legacy and a distorted version of history” and that the war was “accelerating this decline”.

It comes after US president Mr Trump, who previously claimed he could end the war within one day of entering the White House, said he has been “really let down” by Vladimir Putin at a press conference during his state visit to the UK.

“I’m very honoured to tell you that we’ve solved seven wars, seven wars, wars that were unsolvable, wars that couldn’t be negotiated or done, the US has done seven of them,” he said.

“The one that I thought would be easiest would be because of my relationship with President Putin, but he’s let me down.

“He’s really let me down. Was going to be Russia and Ukraine, but we’ll see how that turns out. I thought it might be among the easiest of the group.”

Moscow has continued to pound Ukraine with attacks in recent weeks.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier this week that Russia has launched thousands of drones and powerful glide bombs, as well as hundreds of missiles at targets inside the country just over the past fortnight.

In response, Ukraine has developed its own long-range drones that have hit deep into Russia, damaging installations vital for Russia’s war effort.

Recent strikes have included oil refineries, depots and terminals.