UK spy chief says ‘absolutely no evidence’ Putin wants peace negotiations

British spy chief Sir Richard Moore has warned there is “absolutely no evidence” Vladimir Putin wants to negotiate a peace deal with Ukraine.

The head of MI6, who will step down in September after five years in the role, used an outgoing speech to say the Russian president is “stringing us along” amid faltering efforts to broker a truce.

A peace deal appears no closer despite months of US-led talks, and Donald Trump’s ultimatums and deadlines for Mr Putin to engage with proposals have passed without obvious consequences.

Speaking at the British consulate in Istanbul on Friday, Sir Richard said there was “absolutely no evidence” that the Russian leader wants to settle the conflict as he seeks to “impose his imperial will by all means at his disposal”.

“But he cannot succeed,” Sir Richard said.

“Bluntly, Putin has bitten off more than he can chew. He thought he was going to win an easy victory. But he – and many others – underestimated the Ukrainians.”

Sir Richard said “Putin has sought to convince the world that Russian victory is inevitable, but he lies, he lies to the world, he lies to his people, perhaps he even lies to himself”.

He said the Russian leader was “mortgaging his country’s future for his own personal legacy and a distorted version of history” and that the war was “accelerating this decline”.

It comes after US president Mr Trump, who previously claimed he could end the war within one day of entering the White House, said he has been “really let down” by Mr Putin at a press conference during his state visit to the UK.

“I’m very honoured to tell you that we’ve solved seven wars, seven wars, wars that were unsolvable, wars that couldn’t be negotiated or done, the US has done seven of them,” he said.

“The one that I thought would be easiest would be because of my relationship with President Putin, but he’s let me down.

“He’s really let me down. Was going to be Russia and Ukraine, but we’ll see how that turns out. I thought it might be among the easiest of the group.”

Sir Richard used his speech to launch MI6’s new dark web portal, named Silent Courier, which is aimed at recruiting new spies for the UK, including in Russia.

Anyone who wants to contact Britain securely with sensitive information relating to terrorism or hostile intelligence activity will be able to access the secure messaging platform from Friday.

Moscow has continued to pound Ukraine with attacks, launching thousands more drones and powerful glide bombs and hundreds of missiles at targets inside the country just over the past fortnight, Kyiv said earlier this week.

In response, Ukraine has developed its own long-range drones that have hit deep into Russia, damaging installations vital for Russia’s war effort.

Recent strikes have included oil refineries, depots and terminals.

Meanwhile, the UK said it has issued a fresh wave of sanctions against the so-called “shadow fleet” of vessels, responsible for illicitly carrying cargo for Moscow, as well as Georgia-linked supporters of Mr Putin’s war.

Two oil tankers have been targeted for transporting Russian oil to the Georgian port of Batumi, and will now be barred from entering British ports and will be refused access to the UK Ship Register.

The Foreign Office said Georgian politician and media mogul Levan Vasadze has also been sanctioned for using his platforms to promote “pro-Russian disinformation.”

Businessman Otar Partskhaladze, who allegedly has extensive links to Russia and to the highest levels of the Georgian Dream party, has also been targeted, the department said.

Businesses Aeza International, which provides internet services to Russian disinformation campaigns, and HeliCo Group, which operates in Russia’s transport industry, have been newly designated, the Foreign Office said.

Europe minister Stephen Doughty said: “We’re cutting off another lifeline by targeting and deterring those in Georgia who provide support for Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine.

“The Kremlin must be in no doubt: the UK will continue to expose the shadowy networks propping up Putin.”