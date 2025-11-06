Reform may face legal action from removed Kent councillors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former Reform councillor has announced he is considering legal action against the party for defamation of his character following his removal.

Reform UK won 57 of the 81 seats at Kent County Council (KCC) to take control of the authority in May, overturning a 30-year Conservative majority.

There are now 48 Reform councillors, with nine members having been either suspended or removed since then.

Last month, councillor Robert Ford was removed from Reform UK following unofficial complaints from female members of staff.

On Thursday, he said: “I’m currently taking legal advice regarding the defamation of my character by Reform UK at KCC that occurred on October 13 and I intend in the coming months to pursue this with vigour.”

Mr Ford claims the complaints relate to an “erotic novel” he had published, which he had mentioned to people at KCC.

No further information on the nature of the complaints has been forthcoming from Reform UK.

Most recently, councillor Isabella Kemp, who represents Sheppey on KCC, was suspended from the party ahead of a council meeting on Thursday.

Ms Kemp is the latest in a string of suspensions since a video showing KCC leader Linden Kemkaran shouting and swearing at members was leaked to The Guardian.

It has been reported by the BBC that Ms Kemp is also considering legal action against Reform UK.

Councillors Bill Barrett, Paul Thomas, Brian Black and Oliver Bradshaw have since been removed – while Maxine Fothergill remains suspended by Reform HQ, which linked all five to the video leak.

They were said to have “undermined the interests of the party” and have been called “dishonest” by the leadership.

Mr Black, Mr Bradshaw and Mr Thomas have reportedly declared their “continued support” for the party at both national and local level.

Mr Barrett and Mr Ford have taken a different line, criticising Reform UK and creating an Independent Reformers Group at KCC.

In a speech in the council chamber on Thursday, Ms Kemkaran drew parallels between her party and her son’s army training.

“Some had quit because they couldn’t hack it, others have been thrown out for bad behaviour, because they weren’t good enough or they weren’t team players – not up to the challenge or were simply unable or unwilling to accept discipline,” she said.

“Believe me, we are much stronger and we are totally battle fit.”

Leader of the opposition, Liberal Democrat Antony Hook, implied the Reform administration had made KCC a “punchline” on Have I Got News For You.

“I’m told that people are literally placing bets on whether the administration will last until Christmas or Easter,” he said.