Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Increase in candidates for jobs, study suggests

The biggest drag factor on activity is uncertainty, say recruiters.

Alan Jones
Sunday 11 May 2025 19:01 EDT
The number of candidates for advertised jobs has risen, research shows (Alamy/PA)
The number of candidates for advertised jobs has risen, research shows (Alamy/PA)

The number of candidates for advertised jobs has increased substantially, according to recruiters.

The recent increase was largely because of job losses amid company restructuring efforts and redundancies, as well as a reduction in recruitment activity, according to research among 400 recruitment agencies.

Demand for staff weakened in April, said the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) and KPMG.

Neil Carberry, REC chief executive, said: “Given the wave of costs firms faced in April, maintaining the gradual improvement in numbers we have seen over the past few months is on the good end of our expectations.

“While we are yet to see real momentum build, hopes of an improving picture in the second half of the year should be buoyed by today’s data.

“The biggest single drag factor on activity right now is uncertainty. Some of that can’t be helped, but payroll tax costs and regulation design is in the Government’s gift.

“Businesses have welcomed positive discussions with ministers on the Employment Rights Bill, but now it is time for real changes to address employers’ fears and boost hiring.

“A sensible timetable and practical changes that reduce the red tape for firms in complying with the Bill will go a long way to calming nerves about taking a chance on someone.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in