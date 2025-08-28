Train firms report spike in summer trips to coastal areas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s coastal destinations have seen a spike in visitor numbers by rail passengers this summer, according to train operators.

Industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said coastal stations in the North East, South East and East Anglia in particular have all experienced a sharp uptick in passenger numbers.

Stations in the South East and East Anglia saw an increase of 32% and 18% respectively in June compared with the same month last year.

Coastal areas in the North East recorded a 25% rise in passengers travelling from northern England over the same period.

The RDG said the larger increase in demand for these coastal areas compared with other parts of Britain correlates with warmer temperatures encouraging more people to visit beaches.

RDG chief executive Jacqueline Starr said: “Our analysis shows that changing temperatures are also changing how people travel.

“For the first time, summer getaways to the coast directly correspond to Met Office patterns for both temperature spikes and areas with the driest conditions.

“For coastal stations, August proves a vital month, making up the bulk of visitors throughout the year, with many showing a large spike in passenger numbers.

“Whether it’s a seaside escape, exploring somewhere new or visiting family, every trip is more than a journey; it’s a chance to support local high streets, independent businesses and further drive economic growth across the country.”

Nearly half (47%) of passengers on coastal rail routes live within the same region.

The RDG said during the school summer holidays, families travelling by train are set to contribute an estimated £678 million to the local areas they depart from, and more than £916 million at their destinations.

The most popular days for journeys to coastal stations are Friday to Monday, suggesting many people are taking day trips or short breaks.

This year’s June was the warmest on record for England, with an average temperature of 16.9C, beating the previous record for the month of 16.7C in 2023.

The average for the UK was 15.2C, ranking second behind 15.8C in 2023.

These Met Office temperature records date back to 1884.