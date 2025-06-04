UK politics live: Starmer accused of chaos after Reeves gives winter fuel payment U-turn update
Tory leader insists PM should apologise to pensioners ahead of reversing unpopular policy
Sir Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch have clashed over the government’s U-turn on winter fuel payments during PMQs.
The prime minister has insisted an economic turnaround under him and Rachel Reeves means they can make the payments available for more pensioners this winter.
But Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has said there are still unanswered questions about who will be eligible and how the U-turn will be paid for.
She said Sir Keir has “not stabilised the economy” before adding: “He has no clear answers on what he’s doing, it’s just chaos, chaos, chaos. He’s making announcements with no detail.”
Sir Keir faced questions in the Commons after the earlier announcement that the government’s cuts to winter fuel payments would be reversed “this coming winter”.
Ms Reeves confirmed the move as she unveiled a £15 billion package of investment in public transport in the North and Midlands.
She told reporters that “more people will get winter fuel payment this winter”, adding that further details will be announced “as soon as we possibly can”.
Winter fuel payments won’t be reinstated for all in blow to millions, minister confirms
Winter fuel payments will not be reinstated for all pensioners, a minister has confirmed in a blow to millions of people across the country.
It came as Rachel Reeves confirmed an expected U-turn on the controversial cuts would be in place for this winter — but said the government wouldn’t set out details of how they would pay for it until the Autumn budget.
Sir Keir Starmer last month announced his intention to give more people access to winter fuel payments, just months after Labour made the previously universal payment means-tested.
Trump tariff exemption only 'kicking the can down road', experts warn
Donald Trump has spared Britain’s steel and aluminium industry from his 50 per cent tariffs - for now.
Experts have called the relied a “temporary escape” for the industry, as the UK has been given just five weeks to finalise a full exemption.
“The UK has temporarily escaped, with the current 25 per cent tariff in place only until the 9 July. Is this delay only a temporary reprieve? Kicking the can down road makes it a more challenging environment for any business to work in,” Dr Jonathan Owens, University of Salford’s operations and supply chain expert, said.
“Any potential new orders for the US are probably not going to be placed due to manufacturing and US shipping times. Also, it is very difficult to plan and make considerations for business and supply chain investments.
“Uncertainty impacts the suppliers for the UK steel and aluminium businesses too.
“Due to the fast-approaching July date, UK supply chains associated with steel and aluminium will need to have developed their supply chain resilience plan to keep pace with their global competitors.”
Are Rachel Reeves and Keir Starmer in denial about the ‘T’ word?
Rachel Reeves is trumpeting £15.6bn of transport projects, mainly in the north and Midlands – and it’s no coincidence that these regions are where Nigel Farage’s Reform UK poses a threat to Labour.
In a key speech in Rochdale, the chancellor stuck to Labour's manifesto pledge not to raise income tax, national insurance for employees and VAT, saying she had ‘absolutely no intention’ of repeating the £40bn tax hike in her first Budget.
Her words may well come back to haunt her, warns Andrew Grice.
Are Rachel Reeves and Keir Starmer in denial about the ‘T’ word?
What are the transport projects being funded in the spending review?
Public transport projects across the North and Midlands are to be backed by the Treasury as part of a £15.6 billion package for mayoral authorities.
Here are some of the schemes being funded in the spending review:
• A new tram network in Leeds
• Extension of Birmingham’s tram network
• Enhancing Greater Manchester’s tram network
• Extending the Tyne and Wear Metro
• Expanding Middlesbrough railway station
Full story: UK’s steel industry spared Trump’s new 50 per cent tariffs – but White House warns exemption is conditional
Donald Trump will spare Britain’s steel and aluminium industry from his 50 per cent tariffs on Wednesday, but has given the UK just five weeks to finalise a full exemption.
The US president has given Britain a reprieve as he doubles the levies on imports to he US as he vows to “further secure” American industry.
Sir Keir Starmer’s much-hyped UK-US trade deal unveiled last month should have exempted Britain from steel tariffs completely, but is still yet to be implemented. And Mr Trump has now set a deadline of next month for the deal to be finalised.
Gaza facing ‘dark days’, Starmer says, as he vows to consider ‘further action’
Gaza is facing “dark days”, the Prime Minister has said, as he vowed to consider “further action” against Israel.
Leader of the Social Democratic and Labour Party in Northern Ireland Claire Hanna asked Starmer in the Commons: “The prime minister said this week that Britain must be ready for war and, I ask, after tens of thousands of deaths, after a generation of Gazans stunted by hunger and trauma, when will it be ready for peace?
“When will it help to stop this genocide? When will it hold the Israeli government to account, and when will it recognise the state of Palestine?”
Sir Keir replied: “She’s absolutely right to describe this as dark days.
“Israel’s recent action is appalling and in my view counterproductive and intolerable, and we have strongly opposed the expansion of military operations and settler violence, and the blocking of humanitarian aid.”
Context: Starmer made his comments after an Israeli and US-backed group, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, paused food delivery at its three distribution sites in Gaza on Wednesday, after health officials said at least 27 Palestinians were killed in a series of shootings near the sites this week.
PMQ summary: PM sidesteps future of two-child benefit cap amid ‘chaos, chaos, chaos’ claims
Sir Keir Starmer sidestepped calls to say whether he will scrap the two-child benefit cap as he was accused of presiding over “chaos, chaos, chaos” during today’s PMQs.
The Prime Minister said he is “absolutely determined” to “drive down” child poverty, although he declined to give further details ahead of the publication of the Government’s strategy on the issue.
His remarks came as Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch pressed Sir Keir to say how many pensioners would have their winter fuel payments restored and asked about the future of the two-child benefit cap amid “U-turn after U-turn” from the Prime Minister.
Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Mrs Badenoch said Sir Keir has “not stabilised the economy” before adding: “He has no clear answers on what he’s doing, it’s just chaos, chaos, chaos. He’s making announcements with no detail.
