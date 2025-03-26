Spring statement will lead to six months of ‘damaging speculation’, IFS warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Chancellor’s decisions at the spring statement will lead to six months of “damaging speculation and uncertainty over tax policy” ahead of the next budget, an influential economics think tank has warned.

During Wednesday’s statement, Rachel Reeves enacted further cuts to welfare in order to restore £9.9 billion fiscal headroom that the Office for Budget Responsibility told her would have been eroded if spending had continued unchecked.

She said this headroom had been “restored in full” thanks to her actions.

But Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), warned that Ms Reeves’s commitment to her fiscal rules – while maintaining only a small headroom for unexpected extra costs – had left her “at the mercy of events”.

He added: “Ms Reeves has left herself with the same £9.9 billion sliver of headroom against her target to balance the current budget as she had in October, and a very similar amount of headroom against the target that debt should be falling in 2029–30 (£15.1 billion, down from £15.7 billion in October).

“All of that adds to uncertainty around policy. We can surely now expect six or seven months of speculation about what taxes might or might not be increased in the autumn.

“There is a cost, both economic and political, to that uncertainty. The Government will suffer the political cost. We will suffer the economic cost.”

He also said the Chancellor risked “losing the wood for the trees” in her cuts to welfare.

While rates of universal credit are expected to rise over the next few years, it will be by less than previously expected.

By 2029 for example, the weekly rate will be a pound less – at £106 – than previously set out.

Mr Johnson said this move risked undermining the idea that benefit reform “is being made for any reason other than chasing a fiscal number”.

He described the spring statement as being a “holding exercise” for more significant decisions at the June spending review and the autumn budget.

The IFS director added: “We might be in for another blockbuster autumn budget. That didn’t go well between last July’s election and October’s budget. I fear a longer rerun this year.”

Elsewhere, progressive think tank the Resolution Foundation described planned cuts to departmental spending are “a far cry” from austerity, but “not pain-free either”.

Its chief executive Ruth Curtice said: “The £3.6 billion trimming of departmental spending is a far cry from the austerity of the 2010s but it is not pain-free either – crucial public services like courts, prisons and local government will feel the strain of reduced funding in the second half of this Parliament.

“The Government’s welcome ambition to kickstart growth got closer to reality today, with planning reforms set to boost GDP in the coming years.

“But the outlook still looks bleak.

“Much has been made of the living standards pain Britain experienced during the 2010s, but the 2020s are still on track to be even worse.”