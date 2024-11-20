‘Exceptional’ Queen receives honorary doctorate from her sister-in-law

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Queen has been praised for her “exceptional efforts” to advance literature as she received an honorary doctorate from her sister-in-law the Princess Royal.

Camilla donned ceremonial robes as she was recognised for her long-standing promotion of literacy and literature during a ceremony at the University of London on Wednesday, where Anne has been chancellor since 1981.

An avid reader, Camilla has visited schools, workplaces and prisons across the Commonwealth to see the work of adult literacy schemes and is patron of several literary organisations including the National Literacy Trust and BookTrust.

She launched The Queen’s Reading Room as an online book club with her own recommendations in January 2021 before it became a charity last year to promote the benefits of reading.

Honorary degrees have been awarded annually by the University of London since 1903 as part of its Foundation Day, with previous recipients including King George V, Sir Winston Churchill and Dame Judi Dench.

open image in gallery Queen Camilla speaks to Sir Ian Rankin during a reception with authors, actors and lovers of literature attending the Queen’s Reading Room Literary Festival at Hampton Court Palace in June ( PA Wire )

Camilla and Anne arrived at Senate House together, with the Princess Royal helping the Queen navigate several tricky steps at the entrance.

Anne first inspected a guard of honour formed by members of the university’s Officer Training Corps, Air Squadron and Royal Naval Unit

The sisters-in-law then greeted other honorary graduates and fellows, before Camilla was briefly joined by the young son of honouree Dr Nahim Ahmed, who playfully climbed onto a window ledge behind her as she signed a visitors’ book.

open image in gallery Anne and Camilla in their ceremonial robes ( PA Wire )

After donning her red and brown ceremonial robe, Camilla joined a lengthy procession down a flight of stairs into William Beveridge Hall.

Anne, wearing a black and gold robe of office, said in her welcoming address that those recognised were “remarkable individuals” and “each leaders in their own field of public service”.

Abdul Bhanji received an honorary fellowship before Anthony Neoh, Professor Sir Michael Arthur and Dr Ahmed received honorary doctorates in law, medicine and social sciences respectively.

As Camilla was presented with her honorary doctorate of literature, the chairman of the university’s board of trustees, Sir Mark Lowcock, said: “No one, I think, better captured the joy to be found in literature than Her Majesty when she said, and I quote, ‘Reading is exciting, reading is fun, reading is cool. There’s nothing quite like the thrill of opening a book and being drawn into another world to meet new people and to discover their stories. It’s like making new friends’.

“So it’s only fitting that this honorary doctor of literature recognises Her Majesty’s exceptional efforts to advance literacy and education, not simply as a public duty, but as a personal mission inspired by a lifelong love of reading.”

Camilla then kneeled in front of Anne and, with a hood placed over her hair, they shook hands before the Queen was handed her diploma scroll.

University vice chancellor Professor Wendy Thomson told the PA news agency: “It’s a huge privilege for the University of London to be able to honour the Queen in this way, and it’s really very much in keeping with the event.

“We chose this year for this recognition because we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the School of Advanced Study, and this is the home really of the humanities for the whole of the UK.

“(Camilla) also was a student of ours in the days gone at the University of London Institute in Paris.

“It’s also the case that we often recognise people who studied with us, so she’s appropriate on a number of counts.”

Prof Thomson described the Princess Royal as “an outstanding public servant” and a “huge stalwart” for the university in her role as chancellor.

open image in gallery The Princess Royal has been chancellor of the University of London since 1981 ( PA Wire )

Camilla is already an honorary fellow of King’s College London and holds an honorary doctorate from three other universities in England and Scotland.

The Queen has now appeared at several events after falling ill with a chest infection earlier this month.

She attended a Booker Prize reception with shortlisted authors at Clarence House last week before joining the King at a special reception at Buckingham Palace celebrating the TV and film industry, although she pulled out of the royal premiere of Gladiator II on the same night.

Camilla, who suffered the death of her beloved Jack Russell terrier, Beth, on Monday, hosted a glittering white-tie diplomatic reception alongside Charles at the Palace on Tuesday night.