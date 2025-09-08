BBC Breakfast editor Richard Frediani cleared of bullying allegations – reports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The editor of BBC Breakfast has been cleared of bullying allegations, according to reports.

In June, BBC News reported that Richard Frediani, who has been in charge of the morning show since 2019, would take an extended period of leave after claims made about his behaviour.

The news service also said a HR adviser from consultancy firm PwC was supporting the corporation while it looked into the culture of the morning TV show.

It followed reports from The Sun and Deadline on an internal investigation into allegations of bullying.

New reports say a full investigation is not expected to be launched into Frediani, who accepted a Bafta in May when BBC Breakfast: The Post Office Special scooped the news coverage prize at the TV awards.

Two sources have said Frediani has been cleared of bullying allegations, according to US publication Deadline, with another source claiming that work examining the conduct of presenter Naga Munchetty continues.

This comes after The Sun claimed she had been reprimanded by bosses over two alleged incidents, which include an allegation of bullying, in three years.

A BBC spokesperson said: “While we do not comment on individual HR matters, we take all complaints about conduct at work extremely seriously.”

In April, BBC executives Tim Davie and Samir Shah vowed that “today is the day we draw a line in the sand” after an independent review found some “well-known names” are “not being held to account for poor behaviour”.

The workplace culture review, led by management consultant Grahame Russell from Change Associates, was launched in the wake of the furore over disgraced former newsreader Huw Edwards.