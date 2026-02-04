First Minister concerned after police officer names appear on NI courts website

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland’s First Minister has expressed concern after a number of police officers’ names were published on the courts website.

It came as officers seek compensation after their details were published in a major data breach in 2023.

The Department of Justice told the BBC it took immediate action and removed the online public court list.

Almost 10,000 police officers and staff were affected by the 2023 breach when their details were published online, as the PSNI responded to a Freedom of Information request, leading to fears their safety had been compromised.

Police officers remain under a threat from terrorists assessed by MI5 as “substantial”.

Earlier this week, the PSNI made an offer of £7,500 each in compensation.

The Stormont Executive has agreed to ring fence £119 million to fund the awards.

Michelle O’Neill said: “This is the day when we’re actually responding to the previous data breach.

“The details are still to be unfolded in terms of how it has happened, but the PSNI need to fulfil their responsibilities in terms of the police officers that serve, that they ensure that their information is protected, that they do everything to support those officers who serve.

“We cannot be in another situation where we have to find money out of public funds to rectify a mistake that was made with PSNI data.”

In a statement the PSNI referred to a “limited list of names”.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland is aware of a number of claimants who have ongoing civil claims regarding the August 2023 data breach which have been published on NI Courts Service website. These names have been supplied by their legal representatives,” they said.

“The limited list of names is not part of the group litigation involving several thousand officers and staff.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader, and former senior police officer, Jon Burrows told the BBC he understands 41 officers were named on the courts website, and described the situation as “extremely concerning”.

He also said the information is now “out there on WhatsApp going round virally”.

He called for clarity from the Department of Justice.

“This latest incident only heightens the need for robust safeguards to protect those who serve and their families,” he said.