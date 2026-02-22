Three people dead and four injured in Co Tyrone road crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three people have died and four others were injured in a three-car crash in Co Tyrone in what has been described as a “very dark day”.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the Armagh Road near Moy at about 10.20pm on Saturday night, the PSNI said.

Two men aged 31 and 48 and a 23-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene, while four other people were injured.

Three of the injured are still receiving medical treatment.

Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck said three cars were involved in the collision: a red BMW, a grey Volkswagen and a white Audi.

Fermanagh & South Tyrone MLA Diana Armstrong described what happened as “a very dark day for families who have been plunged into shock and mourning”.

Ms Armstrong said she sends them her “deepest sympathies and sincere condolences”, adding they must be “totally at a loss to comprehend the scale of this tragedy”.

The Ulster Unionist Party deputy leader said: “The toll of the loss of life in this incident has shocked the local community and many will be holding those impacted in their thoughts and prayers today.

“My thanks go to the PSNI and emergency services who attended the scene and transferred those affected for medical treatment.”

Police say inquiries are continuing and have asked anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident to contact them.

The Armagh Road at Moy remains closed.