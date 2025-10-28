‘National treasure’ Prunella Scales remembered as a ‘gifted human being’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fawlty Towers actress Prunella Scales has been remembered as a “national treasure” and a “gifted human being” after her death at 93.

The TV star, best known for playing Sybil Fawlty, the long-suffering wife of John Cleese’s hotelier Basil Fawlty, died at home on Monday.

The sitcom ran for just 12 episodes on the BBC in the 1970s but remains one of the best-loved British TV shows of the 20th century.

Jon Petrie, director of comedy at the BBC, said: “All of us at BBC Comedy are so sorry to hear of Prunella Scales’ passing.

“She was a national treasure whose brilliance as Sybil Fawlty lit up screens and still makes us laugh today.

“We send our love and condolences to her family and friends.”

Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, who knew both Scales and her late husband Timothy West, shared some photos from a visit to Lamb House, once home to novelists Henry James, Rumer Godden and EF Benson, in Rye, East Sussex, on X and wrote: “This is a snap I took last year of Prunella Scales with Queen Camilla at Lamb House in Rye – we were celebrating Mapp & Lucia in which Pru had starred.

“What a wonderful actress: what a funny, intelligent, interesting, gifted human being. Blessed with a wonderful marriage to Tim.”

He added: “Prunella Scales was a wonderful actress who brought her high intelligence to every part she played – from Sybil Fawlty to Elizabeth II.

“She was funny, intrepid, interesting, interested, challenging, huge fun. & blessed with a beautiful marriage. All this & the canal journeys too!”

A statement from Bafta said: “We’re saddened to hear that actress Prunella Scales has died, aged 93.

“Much-loved for portraying Sybil Fawlty in Fawlty Towers, Scales had a long-standing career and was nominated for a Bafta in 1992 for playing Queen Elizabeth II in Alan Bennett’s A Question Of Attribution.”