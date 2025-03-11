New Bake Off judge ‘completely terrified’ to take over from friend Prue Leith

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lady Caroline Waldegrave says she was “completely terrified” to take over from her friend Dame Prue Leith as the host of a charity version of The Great British Bake Off for a spell.

The cookery book author has joined Paul Hollywood to judge the forthcoming series of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer on Channel 4.

The former co-owner and managing director of Leiths School of Food And Wine said: “I was completely terrified.

“Then, when I turned up, I went to the shepherd’s hut I was allotted and there were banners outside saying ‘Welcome!’ and flowers.”

She added the production company, Love Productions, and Hollywood were “just so kind and so friendly that I did relax”.

Lady Waldegrave added that the “mood is very light – there’s a lot of laughter – and (co-hosts) Alison (Hammond) and Noel (Fielding) were so nice to me.

“Particularly Alison. I mean, she’s so hugging that it was just magic.”

Speaking about the advice from Dame Prue, the co-founder of Somerset’s Dudwell Cookery School said her friend told her to follow the advice of the stylist, which as Lady Waldegrave is “not interested in clothes” she was “happy” to do.

“(Prue) also said: ‘When you think something, say it. Be brave and say what you think’,” the baker added.

“She is brave and says what she thinks and I think I got braver.”

Hollywood says Lady Waldegrave has the “trump card from the off” as a lady following in footsteps of Dame Prue and Dame Mary Berry.

“From an aristocracy point of view, she’s beaten the other two,” he said.

“We were gonna call her lady, but she said: ‘No, no, no! I don’t want to be called lady.”

He also called her “chatty and friendly”, and said they “got on straight away”.

Co-presenter Hammond said Dame “Prue was telling us how amazing she was, so we were really excited about meeting her and she was lovely – an absolute breath of fresh air”, and Lady Waldegrave felt “quite organic” joining the team.

“She’s not too strict, I don’t think she’s as strict as Paul, She’s a really lovely lady and really passionate about baking,” the This Morning star added.

“Most of the jokes go over her head. She’s quite innocent. I found that endearing. She’s a lovely addition to the family.”

Hammond also said she “taught her how to do a good selfie “, and “apart from that, she didn’t need any help. She just fitted right in”.

The new series will see celebrity couple and podcast hosts Chris and Rosie Ramsey, Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, actress and writer Meera Syal, comedian and Derry Girls star Tommy Tiernan and singer Self Esteem competing.

TV presenter Gloria Hunniford, Chicken Shop Date YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg, The One Show’s Roman Kemp, actress Maxine Peake and property expert Sarah Beeny have also been announced.

The Great Celebrity Bake For Stand Up To Cancer returns to Channel 4 on Sunday at 7.40pm and on catch-up at Channel4.com.