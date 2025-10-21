Six arrests as Irish police condemn ‘mob thuggery’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Six people were arrested as Irish police were attacked with missiles and fireworks after violence flared outside a Dublin hotel used to house asylum seekers.

A police vehicle was also set on fire as a large crowd gathered at the Citywest Hotel on Tuesday evening.

Irish Premier Micheal Martin condemned the scenes, stating there could be “no justification” for attacks on gardai.

Members of the public order unit were deployed. Protesters were displaying Irish flags, chanting and throwing missiles.

The Irish police service, An Garda Siochana, said one of its members received medical attention for a foot injury.

It said garda cordons sustained attacks including physical violence, bricks thrown and fireworks discharged at gardai, as well as the burning of a garda van.

There were also attempts to charge the garda line with horse-drawn sulkies.

Meanwhile, the garda helicopter overhead was targeted with lasers.

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said: “This was obviously not a peaceful protest. The actions this evening can only be described as thuggery. This was a mob intent on violence against Gardaí.

“I utterly condemn the attacks on Gardaí who did their jobs professionally and with great courage to keep people safe.”

He added: “We will now begin the process of identifying those who committed crimes and we will bring those involved in this violence to justice.”

A large crowd remained in the area until late in the night and public order officers with shields, and some on horseback, moved protesters back.

A line of gardai prevented the protesters from getting to the hotel.

A number of those involved in the disturbances had their faces covered.

The Luas Red Line services between Belgard and Saggart were suspended ahead of the protest. Later, the glass at the Luas stop at Saggart was smashed.

Nearly 300 members of An Garda Síochána were on duty in response to public disorder in Dublin.

This included more than 125 uniformed gardai, 150 members of the public order unit and a water cannon, as well as the mounted and dog units supported by members in the Air Support Unit and the Regional Control rooms.

The public order units were deployed in full protective equipment and utilised pepper spray to “repel sustained physical attacks”.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to probe the incident.

It is the second night in a row a protest has been held outside the hotel, which is being used as state accommodation for people seeking international protection.

Monday night’s demonstration passed without significant incident.

The gatherings outside the hotel come after an alleged sexual assault in the vicinity in the early hours of Monday morning.

Mr Martin said he had been briefed on the violence.

In a statement, the Taoiseach said: “I strongly condemn the violent disorder that unfolded in Citywest in Dublin this evening.

“I pay tribute to the frontline gardai who acted courageously and quickly to restore order.

“The Minister for Justice and Garda Commissioner have briefed me on the operation, and I thank everyone for their work.

“An Garda Siochana protect us all and have a proud tradition of service to the Irish people.

“There can be no justification for the vile abuse against them, or the attempted assaults and attacks on members of the force that will shock all right-thinking people.”

Ireland’s Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has said those involved in the violence will be brought to justice.

He said: “The scenes of public disorder we have witnessed at Citywest tonight must be condemned.

“People threw missiles at gardai, threw fireworks at them and set a Garda vehicle on fire.

“This is unacceptable and will result in a forceful response from the gardai.

“Those involved will be brought to justice.”

The minister said a man had been arrested and appeared in court in relation to the alleged assault.

He added: “While I am not in a position to comment any further on this criminal investigation, I have been advised that there is no ongoing threat to public safety in the area.

“Unfortunately, the weaponising of a crime by people who wish to sow dissent in our society is not unexpected.

“The gardai are prepared for this, but attacking gardai and property is not an answer, and won’t help to make anyone feel safe.

“It is clear to me from talking to colleagues during the day and this evening that this violence does not reflect the people of Saggart.

“They are not the people participating in this criminality, but rather the people sitting at home in fear of it.”

Mr O’Callaghan said attacks on gardai will “not be tolerated”.

He added: “Peaceful protest is a cornerstone of our democracy. Violence is not.

“There is no excuse for the scenes we have witnessed tonight.”