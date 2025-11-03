Paul Givan insists he is an Education Minister for all

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The under-fire Stormont Education Minister Paul Givan has insisted he is a minister for all.

He has faced calls to resign, and a motion of no confidence in him as minister has been submitted to the Assembly by People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll after he visited Israel.

Protesters gathered outside Parliament Buildings on Monday morning ahead of the Assembly plenary calling for Mr Givan to step aside.

The DUP minister was criticised over the trip, during which he visited a school and asked his department to publicise it on their social media channels.

Sinn Fein and the SDLP have confirmed they will back the no confidence motion, while the UUP has said they will not.

Crowds gathered in Belfast on Saturday to call for Mr Givan’s resignation, and last week teachers’ unions were among those expressing concern about the trip.

The Northern Ireland Teachers’ Council claimed the Department of Education’s promotion of the school visit was an “overtly political and divisive act”, and called for the post to be deleted.

Rival politicians have questioned whether it was appropriate to visit Israel at a time when the country is facing international criticism over its military offensive in Gaza.

Several unionist MLAs went on the “fact-finding trip” at the invitation of the Israeli government.

However, DUP leader Gavin Robinson said the minister was “going nowhere”, and reiterated his “full support” for his party colleague.

He also accused the protesters of a “long-standing hostility towards the Jewish state and their sympathies to, and support for, the Hamas terrorists who can have no part in the future of Gaza and the Middle East”.

On Monday, Mr Givan insisted he is a minister for all.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show, he described the visit as “incredibly challenging to hear the accounts from so many who had been victims of Islamic terrorism”.

“I think it’s important that people actually acquaint themselves with the facts of what’s happening in Israel,” he said.

He said the trip was organised by the Israeli Embassy and came at no cost to the tax payer in Northern Ireland, and challenged criticism of his department’s social media post about visiting a school in east Jerusalem.

“I would challenge anybody to point out within the statement that was released through my department, any commentary of political nature in relation to Israel. It was entirely non-political in terms of that aspect of the trip,” he said.

“Obviously I am Education Minister, I visited a school and it would seem entirely appropriate that that would be highlighted by the department, but I didn’t use the department to highlight any other aspect of this visit because I was there as part of a wider delegation.”

He added: “I’m not going to be silenced, I am not going to be cancelled.

“People can sign their no confidence motion, Gerry Carroll can lead the opposition to me, and the other parties can fall behind his leadership, that’s a matter for them.

“I’m not going to be distracted from the job of work that I have to do as Education Minister over the next number of weeks and months ahead.”