Kate misses Royal Ascot for second year as she aims for right balance

The Princess of Wales has pulled out of attending Royal Ascot as she continues to find the right balance following her treatment for cancer.

Kate is said to be disappointed at not attending the famous social and sporting occasion in Berkshire with her husband and the King and Queen.

She has been making a gradual return to public duties since it was announced in January she was in remission from cancer.

Her public appearances have increased in recent weeks and she has attended three high profile events including Trooping the Colour, the annual Order of the Garter service and a visit to a V&A storage facility in London.

But it is understood she is trying to find the right balance as she fully returns to public-facing engagements.

Racegoers had been hoping to see Kate as William was named as one of the figures awarding race prizes during the second day of the meeting.

She was named in the list of guests joining Charles and Camilla in the carriage procession.

The list was quickly amended removing Kate’s name after Kensington Palace confirmed she would not be attending.