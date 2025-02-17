Kate and her children post drawings of themselves following bonding exercise

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales and her children have released portrait sketches they drew of each other after spending time together being creative.

Kate alongside Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis completed an exercise aimed at fostering a “moment of connection” related to the princess’s Shaping Us Framework initiative, aimed at increasing awareness of social and emotional skills.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children are reportedly on holiday together during the school half-term break.

The four images appear to be drawn in a variety of mediums from charcoal to ink but no details have been released about which royal sitter is which or who drew each one.

Alongside the artwork posted on the princess’s official social media accounts is the commentary: “…Shaping Us Framework describes the social and emotional skills which start to develop in early childhood.

“These skills are key throughout our lives, shaping who we are, how we manage our thoughts and emotions, how we communicate with and relate to others, and how we explore the world around us.

“Drawing portraits with children can provide a moment of connection as you spend time looking at and focusing on one another, as well as being creative and – most importantly – having lots of fun together!”