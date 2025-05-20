Kate says Jellycat toys remind her of teenage photographer who died of cancer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales told the family of a young photographer who died of cancer that she thinks of her whenever she sees Jellycat cuddly toys.

Liz Hatton, who lost her 10-month cancer fight in November 2024, was pictured hugging Kate at Windsor Castle after being invited to take photos of William at an investiture ceremony.

Mateo, the 17-year-old photographer’s younger brother, gave Kate two yellow toys in the shape of a lemon pie and a pickled onion at a Buckingham Palace garden party on Tuesday.

Kate told the nine-year-old: “It matches my dress, how did you know?”

Jellycat, founded in London in 1999, is known for making plush toys which retail on its website from around £12 for smaller items up to £200 for a giant toy.

Reflecting on her conversations with Liz, Kate said: “I remember, we talked about Jellycats. When I see the fish and chips Jellycat, I think of her.

“She really made the most of everything. I loved her creativity all the way through.

“I hope you weren’t overwhelmed. It must be difficult when you are under the spotlight.

“If you need any help fundraising, maybe I can help. Please stay in touch, really.”

The Prince of Wales said to the nine-year-old: “You look very smart today.”

Seeing the toys, the prince said: “These are like gold dust. My children go crazy for these things. This is a children’s currency.”

Tuesday was the first time Kate has attended a royal garden party in two years, surprising the 7,500 guests by joining husband William at Buckingham Palace.

William, dressed in a top hat and morning suit, was hosting the traditional outdoor gathering on behalf of his father, the King.

The princess, who is in remission from cancer, missed the 2024 garden party season while undergoing treatment during what William described as a “brutal” year.

Kate, whose attendance was not announced in advance as is the custom for garden parties, was dressed in a yellow Emilia Wickstead dress and hat by Philip Treacy.

Also at the event were William’s cousins, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall. Kensington Palace said the prince and princess specially invited the younger generation of the royal family to accompany them.

Other attendees included Holocaust survivor Steven Frank, who was photographed by Kate in 2020 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust, and fundraising youngster Tony Hudgell.

Kate hugged Mr Frank and said: “I feel like we’re old friends now. It’s good to see you looking so well.”

The pair discussed the Holocaust survivor’s work talking to young people about his experience. She said: “It’s amazing to be able to go out and do those talks. George and Charlotte really found going to the VE Day this year so interesting.”

Tony, a double amputee who previously met Kate at the Evelina London Children’s Day Surgery Unit, missed a garden party last year after getting stuck in traffic on his way there, prompting another invitation from the Palace this year.

William said to the 10-year-old: “Last year, it poured and poured with rain. You couldn’t see anything.

“So you chose a good year to come. I’m glad you came on a better day.”

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were also present at the party.