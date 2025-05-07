Shortlisted ideas for memorial to late Queen revealed as public asked for views

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The shortlisted ideas for the national memorial to Queen Elizabeth II have been unveiled, including a cast of a Windsor oak tree, a giant canopy of stone lily pads and a statue of the late Queen next to Prince Philip.

The public is being asked for its feedback on the five early design concepts as part of an online public exhibition which opened on Wednesday.

Other ideas include audio installations featuring the late Queen’s voice, a “tranquil family” of romantic royal gardens inspired by the Georgian architect John Nash, “forest bathing in the heart of the city”, and a “graceful and strong” stone bridge with cascading water.

The public is being encouraged to view the proposed designs for the competition run by Malcolm Reading Consultants and offer feedback by May 19.

All statues are for illustrative purposes at this stage and a sculptor will be appointed later in the process

The Queen’s former private secretary Lord Janvrin, chairman of the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee, said: “Queen Elizabeth II’s extraordinary life of service profoundly touched countless individuals, and she was a figure of great respect and admiration.

“Memories of her long reign are still fresh for so many of us and we need to capture the essence of them for future generations.”

Lord Janvrin added: “In recognition of this, it is only fitting that we invite the public to express their views on these design concepts.

“We are delighted to be working with some of the best architects, artists and designers in the world to produce a landmark memorial of outstanding beauty that celebrates and honours the life of Queen Elizabeth II.”

Hailed as one of the most significant design initiatives in modern British history, the memorial in St James’s Park, close to Buckingham Palace in the heart of London, will provide the public with a permanent memorial to the country’s longest-reigning monarch, who died in 2022.

A panel of committee members will select the winning concept and work with the team on the final design, which is expected to be unveiled in 2026, which would have been the late Queen’s 100th birthday year.

The committee will also select an artist, through a separate process, to create a figurative representation of Elizabeth II for the site on The Mall in central London.

The five design concepts are:

1. A “tranquil family” of royal gardens inspired by John Nash’s original landscape of the park, linked by a natural stone tessellated path by Lord Foster of Foster + Partners with artist Yinka Shonibare, ecologist Professor Nigel Dunnett and landscape architect Michel Desvigne Paysagiste.

Other elements include a statue of the Queen alongside Philip on Birdcage Walk, a wind sculpture for reflection, audio installations of the Queen’s voice, a digital conservatory and a unity bridge.

2. A memorial walk inspired by the idea of “togetherness” with 70 lily pad stepping stones by Heatherwick Studio with sculptor and ceramicist Halima Cassell, MRG Studio, Webb Yates and Arup.

At the centre of the bridge is a limestone sculpture of the late Queen, protected by a giant canopy of eight sculptural lilies, with the stone chosen because it will “age with dignity”.

3. An innovative stone bridge over soil, tree roots and water, featuring a gentle cascade of water onto the lake, to represent the late Queen as the bedrock of the nation has been designed by J&L Gibbons with production designer Michael Levine, and William Matthews Associates.

It aims to capture a “meandering flow of geology carrying people through an ephemeral choreography of blossoming and colour beneath the high tree canopy” and includes glades to invite “forest bathing in the heart of the city”.

4. An exact cast of an “awe-inspiring” oak from Windsor Great Park, representing the late Queen’s strength and endurance and symbolising the monarchy is the central focus of a design by Tom Stuart-Smith with Jamie Fobert Architects and artist Adam Lowe of Factum Are.

The tree would stand on a plinth in the lake, with a curved stone bridge as a viewing platform.

There would also be a serpentine memorial path, for all ages and abilities, which incorporates bronze casts of significant objects from the late Queen’s life and a “sonic soundscape” of memories from those she impacted.

5. A thread of pathways and landscapes “gently woven through the natural fabric” of the park with a pair of “elegant bridges” have been suggested by WilkinsonEyre with artists Lisa Vandy and Fiona Clarke.

Aiming to impose the “lightest footprint” on the park, the thread, with symbolic spaces for reflection, focuses on seven themes of the late Queen’s life – reign, faith, Commonwealth, values, nature, family, and Prince Philip.

The final design will be submitted to the King and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer for approval.

The proposed designs are available to view at competitions.malcolmreading.com/queenelizabethmemorial/gallery