William ‘deeply proud’ as Earthshot finalists announced ahead of Rio ceremony

The Prince of Wales has said the “urgent optimism” at the heart of his environmental Earthshot Prize feels “unstoppable” as the 2025 finalists are announced.

William founded the prize to recognise and scale up ideas to help “repair” the planet, with the five winning finalists each awarded £1 million to further develop their ideas.

Winners will be announced at the fifth Earthshot Prize awards in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Wednesday November 5.

The prize recognises solutions from different geographies, sectors and stages in their life cycle, and is dedicated to solving the planet’s greatest challenges.

The event in 2025 marks the halfway point in the Earthshot decade, with William pointing out that at the time of its launch in 2020, scientists made clear significant changes had to be made by 2030.

In a video message posted on social media, William, who will be travelling to Brazil in November, said: “Back then, a decade felt a long time. George was seven, Charlotte five and Louis two; the thought of them in 2030 felt a lifetime away.

“But today, as we stand halfway through this critical decade, 2030 feels very real.

“The Earthshot Prize was founded because this decade matters. 2030 is a threshold by which future generations will judge us; it is the point at which our actions, or lack of them, will have shaped forever the trajectory of our planet.”

He said he is “deeply proud” of what the Earthshot Prize has done in its first five years and is “enormously excited” for the next five.

“Not just for the new finalists we’ll welcome into our network, but to see the continued impact of our 60 existing finalists,” he said.

“Together, they are moving us towards achieving vital global goals that will improve and secure lives and livelihoods for all of us – goals such as protecting 30% of our land and sea by 2030.

“It is impossible to hear these finalists’ stories, to see the impact they are already having and not feel encouraged by their energy and momentum.

“For me, it is that urgent optimism that has been at the heart of this prize from the beginning. And it feels unstoppable.

“The people behind these projects are heroes of our time, so let us back them. Because, if we do, we can make the world cleaner, safer and full of opportunity – not only for future generations, but for the lives we want to lead now.”

Concluding his message, William said: “The journey to 2030 is still ours to define. With the vision of these finalists and the support of all of us, a flourishing planet is already a reality.

Among the 15 finalists is a British company, Matter, headquartered in Bristol, whose simple washing machine filters remove the greatest cause of microplastics in the ocean.

Adam Root, chief executive and founder of Matter, said: “Being a finalist for the Earthshot Prize and representing Matter at the awards ceremony is Rio is like winning an Olympic gold medal in innovation.

“Matter’s mission is to create impact at a size and scale that meets the enormity of the microplastic pollution challenge.

“Being at the ceremony in Rio provides an excellent platform to talk about that ambition and impact on a global stage – hopefully connecting us with some of the world’s most progressive companies so they can integrate our solutions into the largest supply chain.”

Actress Cate Blanchett, an Earthshot Prize council member, said: “Five years with the Earthshot Prize has shown me that optimism isn’t abstract – it’s something made real by people bold enough to act now.

“What I’m especially proud of this year is the way in which entire categories of finalists are challenging our expected views and behaviours – the way we enjoy fashion, how we buy electronics, protect forests, even wash our clothes could be fundamentally different by 2030 because of them.

“To serve on the prize council alongside Prince William and my fellow members is a privilege, and I’m excited for the debates ahead as we choose our winners.”