Royal news live: Prince William and Kate suffer security scare as masked men raid Windsor estate at night

Masked thieves have mashed through a security gate at the Windsor Castle estate and stole farm vehicles, according to reports.

Two men scaled a 6ft fence at night and used a stolen truck to break through a gate at the royal venue, according to The Sun.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children were sleeping in their home nearby, the publication added.

The men reportedly fled with a pick-up and a quad bike stored in a barn.

The burglary is said to have happened on 13 October.

The King was not in residence but William and Kate were believed to be at Adelaide Cottage with George, 11, Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Louis.

It is five minutes away and the family are regularly seen using the wrecked gate — the nearest exit to their home.

In a statement to the newspaper, Thames Valley Police said: “At around 11.45pm on Sunday October 13, we received a report of burglary at a property on Crown Estate land near to the A308 in Windsor.

“Offenders entered a farm building and made off with a black Isuzu pick-up and a red quad bike. They then made off towards the Old Windsor/Datchet area.

“No arrests have been made at this stage and an investigation is ongoing.”