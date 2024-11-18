Royal news live: Prince William and Kate suffer security scare as masked men raid Windsor estate at night
The thieves smashed through a security gate and stole farming equipment while the Wales family slept nearby, reports say
Masked thieves have mashed through a security gate at the Windsor Castle estate and stole farm vehicles, according to reports.
Two men scaled a 6ft fence at night and used a stolen truck to break through a gate at the royal venue, according to The Sun.
The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children were sleeping in their home nearby, the publication added.
The men reportedly fled with a pick-up and a quad bike stored in a barn.
The burglary is said to have happened on 13 October.
The King was not in residence but William and Kate were believed to be at Adelaide Cottage with George, 11, Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Louis.
It is five minutes away and the family are regularly seen using the wrecked gate — the nearest exit to their home.
In a statement to the newspaper, Thames Valley Police said: “At around 11.45pm on Sunday October 13, we received a report of burglary at a property on Crown Estate land near to the A308 in Windsor.
“Offenders entered a farm building and made off with a black Isuzu pick-up and a red quad bike. They then made off towards the Old Windsor/Datchet area.
“No arrests have been made at this stage and an investigation is ongoing.”
Kate Middleton: A timeline of the princess's year so far
The Princess of Wales is making a steady return to royal duties following what has been one of the most tumultuous years of her life.
In March, Kate confirmed she had been diagnosed with an unknown form of cancer. What followed was a nine-month battle as she underwent “preventative chemotherapy”.
She endured intense online speculation in the weeks leading up to the public announcement and has largely stayed out of the spotlight since.
Athena Stavrou has more.
Kate Middleton: A timeline of the princess's year so far after cancer diagnosis
The Princess of Wales has had an intense year as she underwent cancer treatment
Prince William and Kate Middleton are like 'two teenagers in love'
Prince William and Kate Middleton are still “very into each other” despite all odds, according to Roya Nikkhah, the royals editor of The Sunday Times.
“When you see them on engagements, they’re obviously still very into each other,” Ms Nikkhah told Fox News.
“One’s always looking out for the other. Recently, when they were in Southport together, you could see that… she was a bit more vulnerable. I think they’ve got each other’s backs.”
British royals expert Hilary Fordwich said that when the Princess of Wales returns to royal duties, Prince William will be by her side.
“A picture tells a thousand words and there have been several times when their affection is reminiscent of two teenagers in love, which of course they initially were, well in their early 20s.”
Horses misbehave at King Charles' 76th birthday gun salute
The King’s Royal Horse Artillery fired a 41-gun salute next to Buckingham Palace to mark King Charles’ 76th birthday.
Some of the artillery horses refused to behave themselves for the big occasion with at least one ditching its rider for a solo canter around Green Park.
With the horses under control the King’s Artillery proceeded to fire off 41 blank rounds at 10-second intervals, while the Irish Guards provided musical accompaniment.
Watch here:
Horses misbehave at King Charles’ 76th birthday gun salute
The King’s Royal Horse Artillery fired a 41-gun salute next to Buckingham Palace at noon on Thursday 14 November to mark King Charles’ 76th birthday. Some of the artillery horses refused to behave themselves for the big occasion with at least one ditching its rider for a solo canter around Green Park. With the horses under control the King’s Artillery proceeded to fire off 41 blank rounds at 10-second intervals, while the Irish Guards provided musical accompaniment. Twenty-one is the most common number of gun salutes, with 20 rounds added if the salute is fired from a Royal Park, adding up to a total of 41.
Prince Harry and Tom Watson only people continuing case against The Sun publisher
The Duke of Sussex “is one of two claimants whose claims are still live” against the publisher of The Sun over allegations of unlawful information gathering, his barrister has told the High Court.
A hearing on Friday was told that Harry, 40, and former Labour deputy leader Tom Watson are now the only people continuing their claims against News Group Newspapers (NGN) after several others settled their cases.
The court was told 39 cases have been settled since a previous hearing in July.
The two remaining cases are expected to go to trial in January 2025, with Harry alleging he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for NGN, which also published the now-defunct News Of The World.
The publisher has previously denied unlawful activity took place at The Sun.
Many others have settled their claims in recent years including actor Hugh Grant, actress Sienna Miller, ex-footballer Paul Gascoigne, comic Catherine Tate and Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm.
King Charles reveals what brought him to tears recently
King Charles this week revealed that a new 90-minute documentary on Queen Camilla made him cry.
The film titled Her Majesty the Queen: Behind Closed Doors highlighted her work raising awareness about domestic and sexual violence.
“It’s very moving isn’t it? I think BAFTA [British Academy of Film and Television Arts] are interested in it,” Charles said, according to The Telegraph.
“I am very proud of it,” he said, adding: “It reduced me to tears.”
Meghan Markle 'in a joyful mood' after professional separation
Meghan Markle was in a “joyful mood” amid ongoing professional separation from Prince Harry, People Magazine reported citing a source.
“She was dancing and celebrating with her friends,” the source added.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly going separate paths professionally. The couple had undertaken multiple solo engagements across the last couple of months.
Denzel Washington and King Charles totally botch handshake
Denzel Washington appeared nervous and awestruck as he shook King Charles III’s hand at the Gladiator II premiere.
The monarch stepped out solo on the eve of his 76th birthday to attend the sequel’s screening at Leicester Square’s Odeon theater, chatting on the red carpet with director Ridley Scott, 86, and the cast.
The film’s stars lined up to greet the king before heading into the theater. When the King reached Washington after first chatting with Scott and lead actor Paul Mescal, 28, the Training Day star looked flustered, confessing that he wasn’t sure of the proper royal handshake protocol.
Denzel Washington and King Charles totally botch handshake at Gladiator II premiere
It’s standard for the film’s stars lined up on the red carpet to greet the king before heading into the theater
Comment: It's time for the royal family to come clean on their finances
It’s time for the royal family to come clean on their finances
An investigation has revealed that the King and Prince of Wales’ private estates have struck rental deals with the NHS, schools and the armed forces worth millions of pounds. It is time for much greater transparency about the royal family’s staggering wealth, writes Alan Rusbridger
What Donald Trump's presidency could mean for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid US visa row
What Trump’s presidency could mean for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid visa row
Trump has personally commented on Prince Harry’s US visa application
