William and Kate mark Valentine’s Day with romantic picture

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released a romantic picture of themselves to mark Valentine’s Day.

William and Kate are pictured in a still image taken from the video released last September when the princess announced she had ended her cancer treatment.

The couple are see dressed in shorts, trainers and polo-style shirts sat on a rug in a wooded area – with the princess smiling as the prince kisses her on the cheek.

The photograph was posted on their official X account, formerly Twitter, with no words – just a heart emoji.

It is the first time the couple, who married in 2011, have released a photograph to mark Valentine’s Day – a global day for lovers.

Life partners for more than 20 years, William and Kate met at the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland, and became friends first before embarking on a romance.

William said in their engagement interview: “Obviously we both have a very fun time together, both have a very good sense of humour about things.”

The princess called him a “loving boyfriend” who was “very supportive of me through the good times and also through the bad times”.

They wed in a grand fairytale ceremony in Westminster Abbey on April 29 2011, with the aisle of the Gothic church lined with trees.

The bride wore an intricate ivory gown with lace applique floral detail, while the groom was dressed in the red tunic of the Irish Guards.

William and Kate welcomed their first child George in 2013, followed by Charlotte in 2015 and Louis in 2018.