Prince of Wales leaves surprise message on Radio 2

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales left a voicenote on the Scott Mills Breakfast Show on Radio 2, apologising that he could not be in the studio in person.

William left the message to highlight the Earthshot Prize – a global environmental award of which he is founder and president.

Also appearing on the show on Tuesday morning was conservationist and presenter Robert Irwin, who was in the studio with Mills to answer voicenotes with animal-themed questions from children.

Irwin, who is the son of the late Australian conservationist Steve Irwin, was told by Mills there was just one voicenote left to be played and was shocked to hear that it was none other than Prince William.

William said: “Good morning, Scott, or should I say G’day, Scott? I know you’ve got the fantastic Robert Irwin on the show this morning, brilliant ambassador for the Earthshot Prize. Sorry, I can’t be with you both this morning, hoping to catch up with you soon.”

The prince went on: “You’re very much invited to the Earthshot Prize in Rio in Brazil in November. It’s going to be a fantastic event, great show.

“Just beware Scott, that Robert likes to pull random terrifying animals and creatures out of his pockets while he’s on anyone’s show and talking to them. So just watch your back at all times that a tarantula or something doesn’t suddenly pop onto your desk.

“But listen, have a good show, and hope to catch up on you both very soon. Goodbye.”

Irwin, who is an ambassador for the Earthshot Prize, was left laughing by the message. He also spoke to Scott about continuing his father’s legacy as a committed conservationist.

Each year, five winners are awarded the Earthshot Prize from a shortlist of 15.

On its website it describes Brazil as being a fitting place to host the prize in November, as it is home to more than half of the Amazon rainforest and nearly a fifth of the world’s biodiversity.