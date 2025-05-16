Football-fan the Prince of Wales to present FA Cup trophy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Football-fan the Prince of Wales will present the FA Cup trophy to the winning team this weekend.

William will be at Wembley Stadium watching Crystal Palace take on Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

Palace bagged their spot after beating William’s beloved Aston Villa 3-1 in the FA Cup semi-final.

The Prince, 42, has backed the Birmingham team since he was a child and has cheered them on at many of the recent Champions League games.

He was photographed on his feet punching the air during a match that he took Prince George to in April.

The pair left disappointed as the result failed to secure Villa a Champions League semi-final place.

William fell in love with Villa after being taken to matches by family friends and has said he now posts anonymously on fan forums.

During an interview with the Sun newspaper in March, he said: “With the camaraderie among the fans and the chanting and the singing, I just felt like I belonged there.”

He added: “I like going on the forums, I can be on there for ages. I listen to what other fans have to say and give them my opinions. I get quite into it, definitely. It’s important to have that debate.”

He became the patron of the FA last summer after being its president for 18 years.

The Football Association’s patron was previously the late Queen Elizabeth II.