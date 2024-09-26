The Duke of Sussex at the event celebrating Angola’s leadership in landmine clearance in New York (Stefan Jeremiah/AP) ( AP )

The Princess of Wales has been said to have been the driving force behind the royal family’s unexpected birthday wishes for Prince Harry after spotting “worrying signs”.

Harry, who recently turned 40, received warm wishes from Buckingham and Kensington Palace on the milestone despite his ongoing estrangement from his family.

The princess is now claimed to have encouraged the move after completing her cancer treatment as “this is not the time for resentment”.

A source told Bella magazine: “Kate was very much the driving force behind Harry’s birthday wishes, as she slowly makes good on her vow to restore some kind of peace and forgiveness between the estranged royal and his family before it’s too late.”

The insider claimed that the public wishes were accompanied by a phone call from the princess and a “thoughtful” gift for Harry.

This comes amid fresh claims that Meghan Markle is a “demon boss” who would show “psycho moments” after current and former members of her staff defended her behaviour.

An insider told The Daily Beast: “There were definitely bad, even psycho moments. I saw people being berated in person and over the phone, made to feel like s**t.”

A second former staffer labelled the duchess a “narcissist” and said “getting her staff to praise her in magazines only confirmed it.”