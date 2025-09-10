Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of Sussex has arrived at Clarence House, where he is expected to meet his father King Charles face to face for the first time in 19 months.

Pictures have emerged of Prince Harry arriving in a vehicle at Clarence House, as he makes a visit during a short four-day visit to the UK.

Harry has not seen his father in over a year and said in a BBC interview in May: "I would love a reconciliation with my family.” The King, who has been receiving cancer treatment since early 2024, is thought to be in London having travelled from his Balmoral home where he has been spending his summer break.

His son visited the Centre for Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College London, an institution he has close connections with, earlier on Wednesday as part of his visit from California, where he lives with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children.

The duke has been carrying out a string of events since arriving back home on Monday. He began his four-day working stay by leaving flowers at the final resting place of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II to mark the third anniversary of her death.

open image in gallery Prince Harry is in London after he visited the Centre for Blast Injury Studies in west London

Harry’s visit has reignited commentary about the state of his relationship with senior members of the royal family.

Just seven miles down the road from the burial site in St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, his estranged brother the Prince of Wales remembered the late Queen at the national federation of the Women’s Institute (WI) in Sunningdale, Ascot.

While he appears set to reunite with his father, there appears to be no prospect of the duke reuniting with Prince William, who travelled to Cardiff to learn about a pioneering mental health hub on World Suicide Prevention Day.

In February last year Harry made a dash across the Atlantic from his Californian home to Britain to see his father following his cancer diagnosis in a move which showed both sides were willing to put their strained relationship on hold for family.

open image in gallery This will be the first time the Prince is meeting his father in 19 months ( Getty )

The Duke of Sussex appeared to be all smiles as he arrived at the Centre for Blast Injury Studies in White City, west London. He was pictured with former Army captain David Henson, who served as Team GB captain for the inaugural Invictus Games, founded by the duke for wounded and sick military and veterans.

Mr Henson lost both his legs above the knee after standing on an improvised explosive device in 2011 while clearing a compound in Afghanistan. He went on to gain a PhD in Amputee Biomechanics at Imperial.

Harry opened the Centre for Blast Injury Studies in 2013, which was the forerunner of Imperial’s new centre which was launched a few years ago on its White City campus.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...