Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, waves as he arrives to the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London on 7 June, 2023.

The Duke of Sussex’s US visa application will remain private, a judge has ruled, despite him admitting taking drugs in his memoir Spare.

Harry, 40, said he took several illegal substances in the 2023 memoir, including cocaine and psychedelic mushrooms, prompting questions on if he was allowed into the country in 2020.

However, the Duke’s visa application will not be disclosed publicly after a judge ruled that it was not in the public interest.

US judge Carl Nichols ruled: “Like any foreign national, the Duke has a legitimate privacy interest in his immigration status.”

It comes as Prince Harry undertakes a series of high-profile solo engagements in New York to promote his philanthropic work.

Yesterday, he attended The Diana Awards, which honours the achievements of young people who have made a significant impact in improving the lives of others.

Paying tribute to his late mother, Harry said: “I know that my mum would be incredibly proud of you guys… the way that you do it, your activism, your compassion, those two things are so true to how my mum led her life and what she believed in.”