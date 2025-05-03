Prince Harry criticised for saying ‘I don’t know how much longer’ King Charles has left in TV interview: Live
Duke of Sussex reveals his father currently ‘won’t speak to me’ because of legal battle over his UK security
Prince Harry has been criticised for saying “I don't know how much longer my father has” in an emotional TV interview.
The Duke of Sussex claimed the King “won’t speak to him” because of the prince’s legal battle over changes to his security arrangements after he quit royal duties.
But following “so many disagreements”, Harry said he has now “forgiven” his family.
After losing his legal challenge on Friday, the duke told the BBC: “I would love a reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore. I don't know how much longer my father has.”
This comment has drawn criticism, with Ailsa Anderson, former press secretary to the late Queen, telling Sky News: “That's going to cause real concern and more speculation in the media and the wider public about what his diagnosis is, which is incredibly unhelpful going forward.”
Predicting that Buckingham Palace will be “raising their eyes heavenwards” in response to the interview, Ms Anderson added: “What you don't want to do is have your private life played out in the media. So if you truly want reconciliation, you'll do it in private, not in a BBC News interview.”
King Charles is “frustrated and upset” over security row
A royal insider has revealed King Charles is “frustrated and upset” with how Prince Harry has handled the ongoing security dispute.
A friend of the King said Charles believed it would have been “constitutionally improper” to intervene in Harry’s legal case, The Sun reported.
He added that he has been personally hurt by his actions.
“What has frustrated and upset him on a more personal level is the Duke’s failure to respect this principle,” the insider said.
“And for his supporters to suggest that somehow his father doesn’t care about his family, or should step in.
“He’s been particularly concerned that it has taken considerable resources and cost for the Government to defend their position.”
Watch: Prince Harry asks for 'reconciliation' with royal family in emotional interview
The five key moments from the Prince Harry interview
The Duke of Sussex has revealed he "would love a reconciliation" with the royal family in an emotional interview after losing a legal challenge over his security in the UK.
The candid interview with BBC News in California came on Friday after losing an appeal over the levels of security he and his family are entitled to while in the UK.
Here The Independent breaks down the key moments from the interview:
Five key moments from the Prince Harry interview
