William put through emotional wringer watching Aston Villa in Champions League

The Prince of Wales and Prince George were put through an emotional rollercoaster as the pair watched Aston Villa narrowly miss out on a Champions League semi-final place after defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

William was seen looking concerned in the stands as his side went down by two goals in the first half.

But after a spirited comeback, he was pictured on his feet punching the air when Ezri Konza scored the third of Villa’s goals, keeping semi-final hopes alive for a moment longer at Villa Park on Tuesday night.

George wore his claret and blue scarf and was seen waving his arms in celebration with his father after the goals, both cheering and clapping for the Birmingham side.

After a 3-1 defeat in the first leg in Paris last week, the Villans’ 3-2 win was not enough to see them through to the semi-final for the first time in more than four decades.

The pair were also at the first leg in Paris on Wednesday, when William told pundits Ally McCoist and Rio Ferdinand that he was “pretty terrified” and “nervous” ahead of the match.

He told them: “I thought, you know what, it’s been 43 years since anything like this has happened in my generation as a Villa fan, and I want George to experience a night out away from home in a big European competition.

“I hope it’s not 43 years until the next one happens, but I think those memories are really important to create and bringing him along tonight is a big deal for me.”

William previously said Villa manager Unai Emery was an “absolute gentleman” and a “lovely guy”.

Discussing the Spanish coach, he added: “He’s an absolute tactician.

“I mean, I try when I get the odd chance to talk to him, to try and take some nuggets of information from him, but he’s very guarded in what he says and how he does stuff.”

William was in the crowd for Villa’s victory over Bayern Munich earlier in the competition and away to Monaco in January.