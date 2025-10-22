Prince Andrew latest: Andrew told to leave public life for ever after embarrassing royal family
Virginia Giuffre book makes 88 references to King’s brother as scandal develops, prompting royal family to believe ‘action needed’
Prince Andrew has been told to “take himself off to live in private” following new allegations against him in Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir.
Giuffre’s harrowing autobiography, published on Tuesday, includes claims that the King’s brother considered it his “birth right” to sleep with her and that his team tried to hire “internet trolls” to harass her.
Shadow minister Robert Jenrick is one of a growing number of people calling for Andrew to step away from public life altogether.
He said: “He has disgraced himself, he has embarrassed the royal family time and again. I don’t see why the taxpayer, frankly, should continue to foot the bill at all. The public are sick of him.”
The fresh accusations have placed mounting pressure on Andrew - who denies any wrongdoing - to give up his 30-bedroom royal mansion, after it emerged he has paid a “peppercorn rent” on the property for more than 20 years.
The Scottish National Party (SNP) has put forward a parliamentary motion to formally strip him of his dukedom after Rachael Maskell, the MP for York Central, told Sky News most of her constituents did not want the duke “to carry a title bearing the name of our city”.
“She wanted all her suffering to have accomplished something,” writes Amy Wallace, Virginia Giuffre’s collaborator, at the beginning of her bombshell posthumous memoir, Nobody’s Girl.
Whether Prince Andrew relinquishing his titles amid heightened pressure over her accusations of sexual abuse was one of the aims, no one will ever know.
But what is known, from reading the 400-page diary-style book, is that Giuffre, who died by suicide aged 41 in April this year, was determined to tell her story of how power, corruption and alleged sex abuse colluded to leave victims, like her, scarred after years of alleged abuse.
Her harrowing and sometimes explicit testimony mentions Andrew 88 times, while also laying out detailed claims of how she was abused at the hands of paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
As the book is published, The Independent looks at the biggest revelations:
Giuffre’s co-author says Prince Andrew should share what he knows of Epstein’s crimes
Virginia Giuffre’s co-author Amy Wallace has urged Prince Andrew to share what he knows about Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes.
Ms Wallace told BBC Newsnight that there was a time when Prince Andrew “indicated he was willing to help investigators in the US” but he was “never available, for some reason”.
“That’s something he could still do,” Ms Wallace said.
She added: “He could say, as he has repeatedly, ‘I still deny that I was involved... however, I was in these houses and I was on that island and I was on the jet and I saw things, and I know how much these women have suffered and I would like to share what I saw’.”
Giuffre has claimed that Prince Andrew had sex with her on three different occasions, but the King’s brother has denied all wrongdoing.
The posthumous memoir of Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre has cast fresh light on the scale of abuse carried out by the pedophile financier.
Giuffre, 41, died by suicide in April this year while working on the book with co-author Amy Wallace. Released Tuesday, Nobody’s Girl explores in often harrowing detail how Giuffre was subjected to abuse by the rich and powerful and how she fought for justice.
The book’s release comes as President Donald Trump remains under intense pressure to release all of the U.S. government’s files on Epstein.
Here’s a look at some of the key questions Giuffre asks in her book that, for now, remain unanswered:
Deal that allows Prince Andrew to stay rent-free at 30-room Windsor mansion
Prince Andrew has lived rent-free at Royal Lodge, a 30-room Windsor mansion, under a 75-year lease signed in 2003 with the Crown Estate.
Instead of paying annual rent, he made upfront payments of about £8m for renovations and future rent – effectively buying out his lease, BBC reported.
The deal allows him to stay without ongoing rent but requires him to maintain the property.
Prince Andrew's rent is described as a “peppercorn”, which is a token sum, such as £1 a year, often used in long leases as a symbolic legal payment rather than a commercial one.
Pressure mounts on Prince Andrew over his Windsor mansion
Pressure is mounting on Prince Andrew to give up his 30-room mansion after it emerged he has paid a “peppercorn rent” on the property for more than 20 years.
Senior Tory Robert Jenrick said it was “about time Prince Andrew took himself off to live in private” as “the public are sick of him”.
Parliamentary committees could also look into the Crown Estate’s handling of Andrew’s Royal Lodge residence in Windsor Great Park.
The campaign group Republic has, meanwhile, demanded a “full, unrelenting investigation” into royal links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and efforts to protect Andrew.
Protesters from the anti-monarchy group unveiled banners reading “End Royal Secrecy” and “What are you hiding? Royal Epstein Inquiry Now” outside the gates of Royal Lodge.
Four out of five Britons want Prince Andrew to be formally stripped of his dukedom
Four out of five Britons believe Prince Andrew should be formally stripped of his dukedom, according to a new poll.
It comes as calls intensify for the King’s brother to vacate his Royal Lodge residence.
The prince’s association with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein has recently resurfaced in headlines, with renewed attention on the allegations made by his sex accuser, Virginia Giuffre, which Andrew denies, following the release of her posthumous memoirs.
Senior Conservative MP Robert Jenrick commented that it was "about time Prince Andrew took himself off to live in private" as "the public are sick of him," particularly after it emerged Andrew has paid a "peppercorn rent" for his 30-room home for over two decades.
Not many in Parliament would disagree with removing Andrew’s titles, says SNP MP
Many in Parliament would be unlikely to “disagree” with stripping Prince Andrew of his royal title, an SNP MP has said.
The SNP is putting forward a motion to pressure Sir Keir Starmer’s Government to strip Andrew of the title, which would require an Act of Parliament.
Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, the SNP’s Stephen Gethins said stripping Andrew of his title would be “a good thing to do”.
He said: “I think he needs to give them up the way you formally give them up I’m afraid as an Act of Parliament. I’m not sure there would be many people in Parliament who would disagree with that.
“This is a move that you can strip that away, if that gives some relief to the victims I think that is a good thing to do.”
Giuffre recalls moment infamous photo with Andrew was taken
In her posthumous memoir, published today, Virginia Giuffre describes the moment the infamous picture of her with Prince Andrew was taken.
She says she posed with the prince the first time she met him, aged 17, at Ghislaine Maxwell’s house in London.
She recalled running to get her "Kodak FunSaver" camera and asking Epstein to take the photo.
She added: "My mum would never forgive me if I met someone as famous as Prince Andrew and didn't pose for a picture”.
Andrew rightly guessed Giuffre was under age
Andrew correctly guessed Virginia Giuffre’s age at 17 when they first met, she wrote in her memoir, Nobody’s Girl.
She said that in 2001 Ghislaine Maxwell, later a convicted sex trafficker, took her shopping for clothes to wear for the meeting in Maxwell's London flat.
At the meeting, Maxwell, who "was more coquettish than usual", asked the then-duke to guess Ms Giuffre's age, and Andrew, then 41, guessed correctly at 17, Ms Giuffre wrote.
She said she was paid $15,000 for "serving the man the tabloids called 'Randy Andy’".
