Prince Andrew latest: Andrew ‘in advanced talks’ to leave Royal Lodge
The King has long been said to have tried to encourage his younger brother to move out
Prince Andrew is reportedly in advanced talks with the King’s representatives about him moving out of the Royal Lodge.
Sources told The Telegraph that Buckingham Palace is trying to persuade Andrew to quit the 30-bedroom mansion voluntarily. The prince has 50 years left on his pre-paid lease, and will legally have to be compensated if he is forced to move out.
The paper reported that the main discussions are centred around where he will move to and how much he will be compensated.
The King has long been said to have tried to encourage his younger brother, who lives in the home with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, to move out, but Andrew signed a watertight 75-year lease on the property in 2003.
He has been facing increasing calls to vacate the mansion this week amid the continuing furore over his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and the publication of the posthumous memoirs by his sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre. Andrew strenuously denies all accusations.
On Friday, claims emerged that the prince’s “peppercorn” rent on the Crown Estate property in Windsor Great Park was concealed in a redacted version of his lease submitted to the Land Registry more than 20 years ago.
Andrew’s past ‘catching up with him’ amid controversy over home
The co-author of Virginia Giuffre’s memoirs says Prince Andrew’s behaviour is “catching up with him” as he is reportedly in discussion about leaving his Royal Lodge home.
The King’s brother is said to be in talks with Charles’ representatives about leaving Royal Lodge voluntarily following the furore over the “peppercorn” rent for his 30-room mansion, but is reluctant to give up his residence of more than 20 years.
The prince gave up the Duke of York title and other honours last Friday ahead of the publication of Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, following allegations he sexually abused her.
The Daily Telegraph said the sticking points in the talks are the location of his new home and financial compensation for funds spent on the lodge.
The book’s co-author Amy Wallace said Ms Giuffre wanted “wealthy, powerful men to be held to account”.
In an interview with the Associated Press, she said: “What we’re watching is Prince Andrew’s life is being eroded for his past behaviour.
“While he’s not being tried in a court of law, his behaviour’s catching up with him”.
Ms Wallace said Andrew could still come forward about what he knew about the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and help victims of sexual abuse.
“He still denies what is in this book, we should say. But it’s not too late,” she said.
“He could continue to leave aside the things he’s accused of with Virginia. He could still come forward. He was in those houses, he was on the island, he was in the private jet numerous times.
“He could still come forward and say to the authorities, I want to validate these women’s experience.”
Prince Andrew may have relinquished his royal titles, but his downfall appears to be far from over.
The royal – once widely reported to be Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite child – is facing calls to step away from public life forever as harrowing details of allegations against him are laid bare in Virginia Giuffre’s bombshell posthumous memoir.
The 65-year-old, who denies any wrongdoing, is also under mounting pressure to give up his 30-bedroom royal mansion and start cooperating with the FBI in their investigation into paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.
The Independent’s crime correspondent Amy-Clare Martin explains:
Prince Andrew has lived at the 30-room Royal Lodge mansion in Windsor Great Park for more than 20 years.
A copy of the leasehold agreement, shared by the Crown Estate shows Andrew signed a 75-year lease on the property in 2003.
It reveals he paid £1 million for the lease and that since then he has paid “one peppercorn” of rent “if demanded” per year.
He was also required to pay a further £7.5 million for refurbishments completed in 2005, according to a report by the National Audit Office.
The agreement also contains a clause which states the Crown Estate would have to pay Andrew around £558,000 if he gave up the lease.
The Public Accounts Committee is to write to the Crown Estate and the Treasury to raise “a number of questions” about Andrew’s lease on the property.
Prince Andrew is reportedly in discussions about leaving Royal Lodge voluntarily following the furore over the “peppercorn” rent for his 30-room mansion.
Obstacles to reaching a settlement are reportedly where Andrew, eighth in line to the throne, will live and what financial recompense he will receive for the funds he spent renovating the home.
There are likely properties on the King’s private Balmoral estate in Scotland and his Sandringham estate in Norfolk that could house Andrew but whether he will accept a smaller home far from his supportive daughters remains to be seen.
Prince Andrew’s occupancy of the 30-room Royal Lodge has come under intense scrutiny following new allegations in Virginia Giuffre’s memoir.
The sprawling Windsor property is set in 98 acres of grounds which also house a small cottage, Y Bwthyn Bach, which was gifted to Princess Elizabeth as a child by the people of Wales in 1932.
You can read more about the property here...
Andrew relinquished Duke of York title after email to Epstein saying 'we're in this together' emerged
Prince Andrew relinquished use of his Duke of York title and remaining honours last Friday in a bid to prevent distracting from the work of the monarch and the royal family.
However, he remains a prince, living in the grand Royal Lodge, and the scandal continues to dominate the headlines.
Andrew’s announcement last week came after he consulted with the King and the Prince of Wales when it emerged he had emailed paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein in 2011 saying “we’re in this together”, three months after he claimed he had broken all contact with the convicted sex offender.
MPs not to be given Commons time to discuss Andrew
MPs will not be given time in the House of Commons to discuss Prince Andrew’s conduct because the royal family wants Parliament to focus on “important issues”, Downing Street said.
The Commons could only discuss Andrew’s friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and his rent-free mansion if there was a formal motion, but the Government controls the bulk of parliamentary time.
Downing Street said it would not allocate time for a debate in the chamber although MPs could still scrutinise the situation in committees.
Four out of five Britons want Andrew to be formally stripped of dukedom, poll suggests
Four out of five Britons want Prince Andrew to be formally stripped of his dukedom, a YouGov poll has suggested.
The survey showed that 63% of nearly 6,700 adults questioned were “strongly” in favour of formal removal of the dukedom and 17% “somewhat” supported the idea, while 6% were opposed to it – 4% somewhat and 2% strongly – and 14% did not know.
