Prince Andrew latest: Andrew ‘agrees to leave Royal Lodge on condition he gets new home’

Prince Andrew has reportedly agreed to leave Royal Lodge under the condition he can move to Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan.
Andrew has been facing mounting pressure to leave the 30-bedroom mansion this week amid the continuing outcry over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.
According to The Sun, Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, who also lives at Royal Lodge, have agreed to move out if Andrew can move to Frogmore Cottage and Sarah can move to Adelaide Cottage - where the Prince and Princess of Wales are due to move out of next month.
“No one is really sure how it’s going to go down at the Palace yet,” a friend of the pair told the paper.
“Andy is willing to leave, but these are his demands. He is realistic and knows the writing is on the wall and that his time at Royal Lodge is up. If he must go then he has asked for Frogmore Cottage.”
Andrew has been facing increasing calls to vacate the mansion following the publication of the posthumous memoir of Virginia Giuffre last week. Andrew strenuously denies all accusations against him.
Last week, it also emerged that Andrew has not paid rent on Royal Lodge for more than two decades, after paying £1m for the lease in 2003. There are calls from MPs for a Commons debate to discuss Andrew’s situation.
Inside Royal Lodge, Prince Andrew’s 30-room mansion
Liberal Democrats could use final opposition day of the parliamentary session to scrutinise Prince Andrew.
A Liberal Democrat source said: “We need to explore all options, including an opposition day debate, to ensure Parliament can scrutinise this properly, from Prince Andrew’s residence at Royal Lodge to his dukedom.
“The first thing we need is proper transparency and accountability – that’s why we have called for the Crown Estate and Prince Andrew to give evidence under oath in Parliament.”
The Lib Dems have one opposition day left this parliamentary session, but no date has yet been allocated for it.
Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer Sigrid McCawley felt that the Metropolitan Police should have been investigating Andrew over Giuffre’s claims that she was trafficked to him by Jeffrey Epstein and made to have sex with him in London, New York and the Caribbean, allegations that Andrew has always denied.
“The Met could have done more than they did,” Ms McCawley, 53, told The Sunday Times. “I particularly believe in the light of the email that came out [last weekend] that there should be a thorough investigation. I felt like the Met failed her a number of times.”
Prince Andrew is reportedly in discussions about leaving Royal Lodge voluntarily following the furore over the “peppercorn” rent for his 30-room mansion.
Obstacles to reaching a settlement are reportedly where Andrew, eighth in line to the throne, will live and what financial recompense he will receive for the funds he spent renovating the home.
There are likely properties on the King’s private Balmoral estate in Scotland and his Sandringham estate in Norfolk that could house Andrew but whether he will accept a smaller home far from his supportive daughters remains to be seen.
The co-author of Virginia Giuffre’s memoirs says Prince Andrew’s behaviour is “catching up with him” as he is reportedly in discussion about leaving his Royal Lodge home.
The book’s co-author Amy Wallace said Ms Giuffre wanted “wealthy, powerful men to be held to account”.
In an interview with the Associated Press, she said: “What we’re watching is Prince Andrew’s life is being eroded for his past behaviour.
“While he’s not being tried in a court of law, his behaviour’s catching up with him”.