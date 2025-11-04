Prince Andrew latest: Trump weighs in on ‘tragic situation’ as more Andrew revelations emerge
Donald Trump described the royal family scandal as ‘too bad’
US President Donald Trump said he feels “badly” for the royal family amid the continuing fallout over Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s ties to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
It comes as reports claim that Andrew “refused to sign off” on royal statements that supported the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex abuse.
A source close to the King and Queen said the former prince would veto references to abuse victims in all statements since his disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview, blocking the Palace from acknowledging them, according to The Times.
But in the King’s latest statement, in which he stripped Andrew of his royal titles, he made clear his support for survivors in the line: “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”
When questioned about the King’s decision to remove Andrew’s prince title, the US president said: “It’s a terrible thing that’s happened to the (royal) family.”
On Thursday, the King took the dramatic decision to officially remove Andrew’s Prince and Duke of York titles and HRH style, following pressure over his ties with Epstein.
Timeline of Andrew scandals: From Queen’s favourite to Epstein allegations – and losing his ‘prince’ title
Widely purported to have been the late Queen’s ‘favourite’ child, Andrew has suffered a sharp fall from grace over the last decade - with the King now having formally started the process to strip him of all his titles.
Plagued by a string of controversies, the latest development has seen Andrew agree to leave Royal Lodge as his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein continue to cause controversy.
The Palace said he will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
Here, The Independent takes a look at a timeline of Andrew’s fall from grace and his retreat from the public eye:
Timeline of Prince Andrew scandals: From Queen’s favourite to Epstein allegations
Prince Andrew could lose out on most of his compensation for leaving Royal Lodge
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor may lose out on most of his hefty compensation claim after his exit from Royal Lodge.
The King’s brother, who is set to be evicted from the Windsor mansion after he was stripped of his royal titles earlier this week, is reportedly due to receive a six-figure sum after surrendering his lease.
But sources have told The Telegraph his now-former home is in dire need of repairs and maintenance – and that Andrew may end up out of pocket if costs are deducted from his package.
Andrew has come under fire over the last two weeks after it emerged he had paid a “peppercorn rent” on the property for decades. The former prince is facing scrutiny from the public and his own family over his ties to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein after the release of Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir.
In Andrew’s lease at Royal Lodge, it was agreed he would be paid a “compensatory sum” if he were to move out of the 30-room mansion before 2078. The sum decreases by £185,865 a year until 2028 meaning by moving now, he would have been entitled to £558,000 from the Crown Estate.
Read more here:
Andrew could lose out on most of his compensation for leaving Royal Lodge
Watch: Trump says Prince Andrew being stripped of titles is 'tragic situation'
US President Donald Trump feels “badly” for the royal family amid the fallout over Andrew’s ongoing scandal.
“It’s a terrible thing that’s happened to the (royal) family,” Mr Trump told reporters on board Air Force One late on Sunday.
“That’s been a tragic situation. It’s too bad. I feel badly for the family.”
King Charles wants Andrew to be stripped of his last remaining military title, minister says
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor will be stripped of his honorary rank of vice-admiral, the defence secretary has announced, which is the disgraced royal’s last remaining military title.
John Healey said his department was “working to remove” the rank, which Andrew was awarded on his 55th birthday in 2015.
He handed back his other honorary military titles in 2022 over his connections with the disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The honour hit the headlines four years ago following reports he wanted to wear an Admiral’s uniform to the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.
Mr Healey said that ministers had been “guided by the decisions and judgments the King has made”.
Read more here:
King wants Andrew to be stripped of his last remaining military title, minister says
Andrew to be stripped of his honorary rank of vice-admiral
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor will be stripped of his honorary rank of vice-admiral, the Defence Secretary has said.
Andrew was made a vice-admiral on his 55th birthday in 2015 and retained the rank after giving up his other military positions in 2022.
John Healey told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “In general, the Government’s been guided by the decisions and judgments the King has made.
“In defence, it’s exactly the same. And we’ve seen Andrew surrender the honorary positions he’s had throughout the military, and guided again by the King, we are working now to remove that last remaining title of vice-admiral that he has.”
Asked whether Andrew could lose his military medals as well, Mr Healey said they were “medals for his service”, and added: “I don’t have an update for you on that, but just as with his vice-admiral rank and title, we would be guided by the decisions the King makes.”
Where is Sandringham? And who has lived there?
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has agreed to leave the Royal Lodge and move to Sandringham 'as soon as practicable'
Sandringham is the private home of the last six British monarchs, sits amid parkland, gardens and working farms about 110 miles (180 kilometers) north of London. It has been owned by the royal family since 1862, passing directly from one monarch to the next for more than 160 years.
It was recorded in the Domesday Book, the survey of lands in England compiled by William the Conqueror in 1086, as “Sant Dersingham,” or the sandy part of Dersingham. That was shortened to Sandringham in later years.
Queen Victoria bought Sandringham for her eldest son, Edward, in 1862, largely in hopes that becoming a country gentleman would keep the playboy prince out of trouble in the nightspots of London, Paris, Monte Carlo and Biarritz. The future Edward VII transformed the estate into a modern country retreat to be passed on from one generation to the next.
The monarchs since have inherited it — and loved it. Charles was a fan from a young boy, joining shooting parties in the 1950s, with one photograph catching him blowing a miniature hunting trumpet while sitting on horseback.
Watch: Andrew will be stripped of remaining naval rank, Healey confirms
Recap: Jeremy Vine suggests Andrew could end up in a US jail
The broadcaster told the BBC that the King’s brother - who denies the allegations against him - no longer had anyone protecting him.
He said Andrew had been “buried alive” and he was “amazed” at the plans to take his last military honour away from him.
“But I wonder whether the Americans will think, ‘okay, we can now go for him’. I would reckon in the next five years he'll be in an American jail.”
He added: “I think they'll start some extradition proceedings on him. Because now he has no protection… That must be a signal to the FBI and others that they can now look into him properly.”
Recap: Prince Andrew could lose out on most of his compensation for leaving Royal Lodge
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor may lose out on most of his hefty compensation claim after his exit from Royal Lodge.
The King’s brother, who is set to be evicted from the Windsor mansion after he was stripped of his royal titles earlier this week, is reportedly due to receive a six-figure sum after surrendering his lease.
But sources have told The Telegraph his now-former home is in dire need of repairs and maintenance – and that Andrew may end up out of pocket if costs are deducted from his package.
Andrew could lose out on most of his compensation for leaving Royal Lodge
Timeline of Andrew scandals: From Queen’s favourite to Epstein allegations – and losing his ‘prince’ title
Widely purported to have been the late Queen’s ‘favourite’ child, Andrew has suffered a sharp fall from grace over the last decade - with the King now having formally started the process to strip him of all his titles.
Plagued by a string of controversies, the latest development has seen Andrew agree to leave Royal Lodge as his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein continue to cause controversy.
The Palace said he will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
Here, The Independent takes a look at a timeline of Andrew’s fall from grace and his retreat from the public eye.