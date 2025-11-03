Prince Andrew latest: Former royal ‘refused to sign off statements supporting abuse survivors’
The former Duke of York would block statements that made reference to survivors, new reports say
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor routinely “refused to sign off” on royal statements that supported the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex abuse, it has been reported.
A source close to the King and Queen said the former prince would veto references to abuse victims in all statements since his disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview, blocking the Palace from acknowledging them, according to The Times.
But in the King’s latest statement, in which he stripped Andrew of his royal titles, he made clear his support for survivors in the line: “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”
Queen Camilla has dedicated much of her royal career to supporting and advocating for survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.
On Thursday, the King took the dramatic decision to officially remove Andrew’s Prince and Duke of York titles and HRH style. It follows pressure after the publication of Ms Giuffre’s devastating posthumous memoir, detailing fresh accusations about his ties with Epstein. Andrew denies the accusations.
He will now move to a property on the Sandringham Estate, which will be privately funded by the King.
The broadcaster told the BBC that the King’s brother - who denies the allegations against him - no longer had anyone protecting him.
He said Andrew had been “buried alive” and he was “amazed” at the plans to take his last military honour away from him.
“But I wonder whether the Americans will think, ‘okay, we can now go for him’. I would reckon in the next five years he'll be in an American jail.”
He added: “I think they'll start some extradition proceedings on him. Because now he has no protection… That must be a signal to the FBI and others that they can now look into him properly.”
Where is Sandringham? And who has lived there?
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has agreed to leave the Royal Lodge and move to Sandringham 'as soon as practicable'
Sandringham is the private home of the last six British monarchs, sits amid parkland, gardens and working farms about 110 miles (180 kilometers) north of London. It has been owned by the royal family since 1862, passing directly from one monarch to the next for more than 160 years.
It was recorded in the Domesday Book, the survey of lands in England compiled by William the Conqueror in 1086, as “Sant Dersingham,” or the sandy part of Dersingham. That was shortened to Sandringham in later years.
Queen Victoria bought Sandringham for her eldest son, Edward, in 1862, largely in hopes that becoming a country gentleman would keep the playboy prince out of trouble in the nightspots of London, Paris, Monte Carlo and Biarritz. The future Edward VII transformed the estate into a modern country retreat to be passed on from one generation to the next.
The monarchs since have inherited it — and loved it. Charles was a fan from a young boy, joining shooting parties in the 1950s, with one photograph catching him blowing a miniature hunting trumpet while sitting on horseback.
King’s friend claims Andrew ‘wouldn’t support abuse survivor statements’
Andrew to be stripped of his honorary rank of vice-admiral
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor will be stripped of his honorary rank of vice-admiral, the Defence Secretary has said.
Andrew was made a vice-admiral on his 55th birthday in 2015 and retained the rank after giving up his other military positions in 2022.
John Healey told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “In general, the Government’s been guided by the decisions and judgments the King has made.
“In defence, it’s exactly the same. And we’ve seen Andrew surrender the honorary positions he’s had throughout the military, and guided again by the King, we are working now to remove that last remaining title of vice-admiral that he has.”
Asked whether Andrew could lose his military medals as well, Mr Healey said they were “medals for his service”, and added: “I don’t have an update for you on that, but just as with his vice-admiral rank and title, we would be guided by the decisions the King makes.”
King wants Andrew to be stripped of his last remaining military title, minister says
Andrew arranged a private tour of Buckingham Palace for businessmen from cryptocurrency mining firm
The BBC has revealed Andrew arranged a private tour of Buckingham Palace for businessmen from cryptocurrency mining firm, Pegasus Group Holdings, which agreed to pay his ex-wife up to £1.4m.
The company employed Sarah Ferguson as a "brand ambassador" for a crypto-mining scheme - which lost investors millions when it failed.
She was reportedly paid more than £200,000 for her work and a leaked contract suggests she was in line for an additional bonus worth £1.2m.
Mountbatten Windsor: The Anglo-German history behind Andrew’s new name
Andrew has now officially been stripped of his princely titles and become, in effect, a commoner.
But why has he been given the surname Mountbatten Windsor?
Ellie Crabbe has taken a look at the history behind Andrew’s new name...