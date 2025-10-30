Andrew’s past ‘catching up with him’ amid controversy over home

Prince Andrew is facing a private prosecution as the disgraced royal continues to come under intense scrutiny due to his former friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Campaign group Republic said on Thursday they had instructed lawyers to investigate the disgraced royal over allegations of sexual assault, corruption and misconduct in public office.

It comes after accuser Virginia Giuffre said she had been forced to have sex with Andrew three times in her posthumous memoir Nobody’s Girl. Andrew strenuously denies all accusations.

Republic's CEO, Graham Smith said the groups decision to begin a private prosecution was a “devastating indictment” on the UK’s criminal justice system.

"I firmly believe there is strong enough evidence to justify a serious investigation,” he said. “The authorities and politicians appear to want to look the other way, while minimising the accusations made against Andrew."

On Wednesday, parliament’s spending watchdog wrote to the Crown Estate to raise concerns over the “value for money” of Prince Andrew’s living arrangements.

Pressure has been mounting on the King’s brother to vacate the Royal Lodge amid continuing furore over his“peppercorn” rent on the property.

On Wednesday, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) wrote to the Treasury and the Crown Estate asking them to explain the rationale behind the lease arrangements.