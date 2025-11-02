Prince Andrew latest: Former royal ‘refused to sign off statements supporting abuse survivors’
The former Duke of York would block statements that made reference to survivors, new reports say
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor routinely “refused to sign off” on royal statements that supported the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex abuse, it has been reported.
A source close to the King and Queen said the former prince would veto references to abuse victims in all statements since his disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview, blocking the Palace from acknowledging them, according to The Times.
But in the King’s latest statement, in which he stripped Andrew of his royal titles, he made clear his support for survivors in the line: “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”
Queen Camilla has dedicated much of her royal career to supporting and advocating for survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.
On Thursday, the King took the dramatic decision to officially remove Andrew’s Prince and Duke of York titles and HRH style. It follows pressure after the publication of Ms Giuffre’s devastating posthumous memoir, detailing fresh accusations about his ties with Epstein. Andrew denies the accusations.
He will now move to a property on the Sandringham Estate, which will be privately funded by the King.
In his latest statement, King Charles took the unprecedented step of recognising the victims of Epstein’s abuse, writing: “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”
Recap: There are no plans to remove Andrew from line of succession
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor may have lost his royal titles, but there are no plans to remove him from the line of succession.
The government said it "fully supports" the Palace's decision, but would not move to take Andrew out of his eighth place in line for the throne.
The process would require an act of Parliament to formally remove him which would be complex and would need to be agreed with all the Commonwealth realms, including Australia and Canada.
Have we really seen the last of Sarah Ferguson?
The ex-wife of the former Prince Andrew finally finds herself unemployable and persona non grata with the often forgiving British public. But might she survive her eviction from the royal family, wonders Joy Lo Dico.
Read more here:
Andrew to be ‘denied most of Royal Lodge compensation due to repairs’
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor will be denied most of his half a million pound compensation for giving up his lease on Royal Lodge, according to reports.
The monarch’s disgraced brother was due a payout of £558,000 from the Crown Estate after agreeing to quit the 30-room mansion amid the furore over his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
But a royal source admitted there is “a lot of work that needs doing” to the property in Windsor Great Park, and the cost of repairs is likely to affect the amount of compensation he receives, The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.
The former prince will, however, receive a one-off, six figure payment to cover his move, plus an annual stipend privately funded by the King to prevent him from “overspending in his new life as a commoner”.
Watch: Andrew should go to US to help Jeffrey Epstein investigations, Chris Bryant says
From Entitled to Untitled: How Queen Elizabeth protected Andrew for years
Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor, long regarded as the Queen’s favourite son, has finally faced the consequences of decades-long controversy tied to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Here, royal author Nigel Cawthorne examines how a childhood of privilege led to his sense of entitlement, which made him feel untouchable for decades.
Andrew to receive ‘six-figure payout to cover move’
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is set to get a six-figure payout and an annual payment as part of his “relocation settlement” after being forced out of the Royal Lodge, it has been claimed.
Former prince Andrew will receive the one-off payment to cover his move from Windsor to private accommodation in Sandringham, Norfolk, followed by the regular stipend to prevent him from “overspending in his new life as a commoner”, The Guardian newspaper has reported.
The annual payment privately funded by King Charles would be worth several times his £20,000-a-year navy pension, the paper adds.
Watch: Question Time filming halted and audience burst into applause as Andrew news breaks
Prince Andrew could lose out on most of his compensation for leaving Royal Lodge
Lawyer calls for Andrew to hand over information on Epstein’s crimes
Lawmakers in the US have now ramped up their calls for Andrew to hand over information on Epstein’s crimes to a House Oversight Committee, with key figures saying he may even be able to speak to a congressional committee remotely via video link.
A lawyer representing some of the victims of Epstein, Spencer Kuvin told BBC News: “We need to hear his story and hear what he is saying about what occurred, but also he could testify about other potential co conspirators that he saw that may have been present at the mansions here in the States that were doing inappropriate activities.
“So on both fronts, both on behalf of other victims, but potentially on behalf of himself, we would like Andrew to come here and testify.”
He added of the removal of Andrew’s titles: “The victims are very glad that the crown is taking this action, that the King has recognised the seriousness of this situation, and his statement the other day was appreciated by the victims.”