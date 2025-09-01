Prime Minister says he is ‘very encouraging’ of people flying national flags

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prime Minister has said he is “very encouraging” of people flying national flags, but said they can be devalued when flown “purely for divisive purposes”.

The widespread flying of Union and St George’s Cross flags, following an online campaign called Operation Raise the Colours, has become contentious and several local authorities have removed them from public infrastructure.

Some politicians have decried their removal, while others claim the increased number of flags is a result of xenophobia or racism.

Asked on Monday whether people putting up the Union and St George’s Cross flags in the wake of asylum hotel protests could be considered racist, Sir Keir Starmer told BBC Radio 5 Live: “I am supporter of flags.”

He added: “I am the leader of the Labour Party who put the Union Jack on our Labour Party membership cards. I always sit in front of the Union Jack. I’ve been doing it for years, and it attracted a lot of comment when I started doing it.”

The Prime Minister also said his family has “got St George’s flag in our flat” in Downing Street.

He went on: “I’m very encouraging of flags. I think they’re patriotic and I think they’re a great symbol of our nation.

“I don’t think they should be devalued and belittled. I think sometimes when they’re used purely for divisive purposes, actually it devalues the flag.

“I don’t want to see that. I’m proud of our flag.”

On Friday, Durham County Council issued a statement about the recent increase in the number of Union flags and St George’s Cross flags on lampposts.

The Reform-led council said that while it understood and respected people’s desire to show national pride, public safety should not be compromised.

It will take a “risk-based approach” and it will remove flags where they pose a danger to road-users, obstruct visibility for drivers or pedestrians, or if they are poorly secured.

Councils in other local authorities, including Tower Hamlets in east London and Birmingham, have also recently removed flags.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch previously said it is “shameful” of councils to remove St George’s Cross flags and said local rules were being enforced “selectively”.

Writing in the Daily Mail in August, she said the flying of English flags should be “welcomed”, rather than be “seen as an act of rebellion”.

“After years of politicisation by those who seek to diminish England’s culture and Christian heritage, it is encouraging to see English flags flown proudly as symbols of unity, nationhood and optimism,” she said.