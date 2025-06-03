Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Every month, savers have the chance to win big prizes as the Premium Bonds winning numbers are announced. There are now 24 million people taking part in the government-backed savings scheme, with more than £127bn banked.

Premium bonds are an investment product from the National Savings and Investment (NS&I), which is owned by the government. Each month, millions of savers are entered into a prize draw to win cash prizes ranging from £25 to £1 million, with two millionaires made at every draw.

Every £1 entered has a 22,000-to-one chance of winning. The minimum investment is £25, while the maximum is £50,000.

These savings don’t accrue interest as with regular bank accounts, but are put up against a random digital prize picker called ‘Ernie’ – the Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment.

The date of this month’s draw is Monday 2 June. The results of this draw are available a day later and released by the NS&I here.

What are the chances of winning?

There are many premium bond winners every month, but the actual chance of winning remains fairly low. Most people will never win a prize, meaning their investment will stay the same. However, the scheme is also risk-free, meaning money won’t be lost either.

Analysis by money expert Martin Lewis found that the ‘interest rate’ on premium bonds accounts is 4 per cent when all winnings are considered – but notes most people won’t see anything like this. Many savings accounts in the UK also offer a higher interest rate than this, which will be far more consistent.

The distribution of prizes changes slightly every month. Here were the results in January 2025:

£1 million x 2

£100,000 x 82

£50,000 x 163

£25,000 x 328

£10,000 x 818

£5,000 x 1,636

£1,000 x 17,163

£500 x 51,489

£100 x 1,987,844

£50 x 1,987,844

£25 x 1,803,871

How to check if you’ve won

To check if you’ve won a prize on premium bonds, you can visit the NS&I checker on its website and enter your bond numbers.

There is also an NS&I app which allows savers to check results on the go.